WHO: [8/12] Denver (7-2-4, 2-0-1 Summit League) vs. Kansas City (4-4-2, 2-1-1 Summit League) WHERE: University of Denver Soccer Stadium (Denver, Colo.) Denver took the lead twice, but a late Pittsburgh penalty leveled the match at 2-2 on Monday night on the east coast. Sam Bassett got his first goal of the month and Ben Smith scored for the second time in four matches in the draw.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO