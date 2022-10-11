ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

'I don't ever remember planting into these types of conditions': Farmers weigh options as drought threatens wheat planting

Jon Kerschen spent his Tuesday planting wheat on some of his land in Garden Plain. It's something he’s been holding off on doing for a few weeks. “You sit there you look at the conditions you go, what chance do we have a growing a crop right now, and it's not good. But we have crop rotations for a reason. And we got to stick to those rotations”
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
DODGE CITY, KS
Pratt Tribune

We need Cody’s House in Pratt, but not the ‘Christ-centered’ part

Don’t get me wrong, I’m absolutely thrilled about a recovery home in Pratt. We have needed this for quite some time. But what immediately stops my excitement is the ‘Christ-centered’ part. As an addict in recovery, I understand that people use faith of all religions and direction to help them get clean. I see it all the time. They find what works for them. And as an addict in recovery without faith, I know you can get clean without it. So where is the necessity for Christ coming from?
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

Hard 40 sentence upheld in Kingman County murder

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS

