Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Fraud and scams are on the rise on popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued by Sen. Elizabeth Warren's office.
5 Signs Someone Is Impersonating Your Bank To Scam You
You work hard for your money, so the last thing you want to do is inadvertently hand it over to a scammer pretending to be your bank. Unfortunately, these crimes are more common than you might...
Regions Bank to repay customers $141 million in illegal overdraft fees
For the second time in a decade, Regions Bank was found to have charged illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection...
ConsumerAffairs
IRS reports huge increase in texting scams and warns taxpayers to stay vigilant
There’s no rest for the wicked. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers of a recent spike in IRS-themed texting scams aimed at stealing both personal and financial information. How much of a spike? Checking the latest figures from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), ConsumerAffairs saw nearly triple...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scam
A Los Angeles small business owner receives a fraud text on her phone claiming to be from Bank of America, and the next thing she knows, she is sending thousands of dollars to a scammer with Zelle.
Road & Track
Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud
A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
Fox17
As insurance covers at-home COVID tests, FTC warns program prone to scams
Although funding for free COVID-19 tests has run out, the federal government says there is still a way to get kits without any out-of-pocket expenses. The Federal Trade Commission said that at-home COVID-19 tests are covered by insurance providers. The FTC said that those on employer, Medicare, or an Affordable Care Act marketplace plans are eligible for up to eight tests per month.
Escrow accounts are common among mortgage lenders. Here’s how they work
Only 15 states require lenders to pay interest on escrow accounts. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. 85% of American homebuyers finance their purchase with a mortgage. In most cases, the lender owns a greater share of the house than the borrower. With more skin in the...
CNET
Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop
The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
What’s a Pig Butchering Scam? Here’s How to Avoid Falling Victim to One.
Thousands have lost huge sums after being lured into fraudulent online investment schemes by seemingly attractive strangers who strike up online conversations with them. Here’s a guide to spotting the telltale signs.
Everything you need to know about transferring your money from one bank to another
If your bank doesn’t provide external transfers, online peer-to-peer payment platforms like Venmo or Cash App allow you to send money from your bank account to a friend’s, or to pay for a bill or service. The days of paying a friend or family member back in cash...
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness Before the Official Date
Eligible borrowers can now start applying for student loan forgiveness.
How Black Americans Can Proactively Help Erase Credit Card Debt and Stay Out Of It
Black Americans are 30% more inclined to own just one credit card instead of spending money on multiple credit cards, new data shows. The discovery is part of evidence that reveals Black Americans are more mindful about using their credit cards than the average American. However, those revelations only tell...
How banks and credit unions are different—and how to choose between the two
Anyone can join a bank, but credit unions require a membership. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you’re searching for a new checking or savings account, there are several options available for the type of financial institution you might do business with. Two commonly used institutions you might consider: banks and credit unions. But not all financial institutions are created equal.
