Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!

RECIPES ・ 7 HOURS AGO