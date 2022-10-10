ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

WGNtv.com

Dean shares recipe for baked apple cider donuts

Dean Richards shares his recipe for baked apple cider donuts. • 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk, at room temperature*. Reduce the apple cider: Stirring occasionally, simmer the apple cider in a small saucepan over low heat until you’re left with about 1/2 cup. Start checking at 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, etc until you have 1/2 cup. It takes about 20 minutes. If there are any spices or solids on top of your reduced apple cider, leave them. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
FOOD & DRINKS
winemag.com

Blueberry Cake with Blueberry Sauce

Adapted from The Taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis. Copyright © 1976 by Edna Lewis. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!
RECIPES
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Ham and cheese casserole

It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Family Proof

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making

This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Spaghetti Squash in an Instant Pot

If you’re looking for a low-carb pasta alternative, spaghetti squash is for you. This simple step-by-step guide will show you how to make Instant Pot spaghetti squash in under 10 minutes. Spaghetti squash is harvested in fall but can last for months when stored in a cool place, so...
RECIPES
Alisha Starr

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites

Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
12tomatoes.com

Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese

You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
RECIPES
wpgxfox28.com

Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry

3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Spinach Dip Hot Bread

This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Naan Stuffing

It’s so flavorful and bright. If someone is making chicken or turkey then the stuffing is probably what I’m actually going to be drooling over. So when I saw this recipe for naan stuffing I was all in. Naan is a flatbread traditional to India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan that’s usually cooked over an open fire. This cooking method gives the bread darker areas with more flavor and a pillowy interior that’s absolutely heavenly when doused in butter, garlic, and parsley.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES

No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Farm and Dairy

Spaghetti Carbonara

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook pancetta and add garlic and wine. Continue to cook for about 4 minutes; set aside. In a large serving bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese and seasonings; set aside. Cook the...
RECIPES
P&V

Vegan creamy cucumber dill salad

This vegan creamy cucumber dill salad is perfect all year long! It’s light, refreshing, and full of flavor. It is the perfect salad to serve as a side dish for a vegan meatloaf or for lunch with seed crackers and cream cheese. About this recipe. My family has German...
RECIPES

