WGNtv.com
Dean shares recipe for baked apple cider donuts
Dean Richards shares his recipe for baked apple cider donuts. • 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk, at room temperature*. Reduce the apple cider: Stirring occasionally, simmer the apple cider in a small saucepan over low heat until you’re left with about 1/2 cup. Start checking at 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, etc until you have 1/2 cup. It takes about 20 minutes. If there are any spices or solids on top of your reduced apple cider, leave them. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
12tomatoes.com
Chicken and Biscuits Casserole
Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!
WFMZ-TV Online
The Kitchn: This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal
A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
How to Make Spaghetti Squash in an Instant Pot
If you’re looking for a low-carb pasta alternative, spaghetti squash is for you. This simple step-by-step guide will show you how to make Instant Pot spaghetti squash in under 10 minutes. Spaghetti squash is harvested in fall but can last for months when stored in a cool place, so...
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
Spiced Chickpea Rice Recipe
1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and pat very dry. Rinse the rice in a fine-mesh strainer until the water runs clear. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and stir in the garlic and shallots. Cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the salt and spices and cook, stirring, about 1 minute more.
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
12tomatoes.com
Naan Stuffing
It’s so flavorful and bright. If someone is making chicken or turkey then the stuffing is probably what I’m actually going to be drooling over. So when I saw this recipe for naan stuffing I was all in. Naan is a flatbread traditional to India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan that’s usually cooked over an open fire. This cooking method gives the bread darker areas with more flavor and a pillowy interior that’s absolutely heavenly when doused in butter, garlic, and parsley.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Corky's Corn Maze in Plant City is 4 acres of epic family fall fun
Corky's Corn Maze in Plant City, hosted by Keel Farms of Keel & Curley Winery fame, is four acres of epic fall fun for the whole family.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls
These Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls are surprisingly simple to make! It makes the perfect amount for your whole family. Tender and gooey!. No oven necessary! I know a lot of people who don't even use their oven anymore now that they have an air fryer. I've had a lot of fun creating these air fryer recipes that would traditionally be made in the oven - like these Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls! Now don't think for a second that making these in the air fryer makes them any different. They are still as tasty and fluffy as if you'd baked them. Top them off with some glaze and you have yourself the perfect cinnamon roll! If you are looking for new ways to utilize your air fryer, you have to make this Air Fryer Cinnamon Roll recipe.
Farm and Dairy
Spaghetti Carbonara
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook pancetta and add garlic and wine. Continue to cook for about 4 minutes; set aside. In a large serving bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese and seasonings; set aside. Cook the...
therecipecritic.com
Sweet Chili Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Homemade sweet chili sauce is the perfect dipping sauce to serve with chicken, seafood, and fried appetizers. It’s a deliciously sweet and sour condiment full of Thai-inspired flavors like sugar, vinegar, and red chili paste!
Home-Made Caramel Apples Recipe
Want a fun and delicious Fall treat? Then look no further than caramel apples! Caramel apples are not only nutritious and delicious, but they're also really fun to make. You can make caramel apples at home with just a few simple ingredients and a little time.
Vegan creamy cucumber dill salad
This vegan creamy cucumber dill salad is perfect all year long! It’s light, refreshing, and full of flavor. It is the perfect salad to serve as a side dish for a vegan meatloaf or for lunch with seed crackers and cream cheese. About this recipe. My family has German...
