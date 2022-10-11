Red Hot Chili Peppers Interrupt Tour to Play Free Closed Concert in Hoopa

Wasn't your Burger Week contest supposed to be a selfie contest ("Selfie Contest Winners," Oct. 6)? And yet, in one of the winning photos (St. Joseph's Emergency Department), not one of the individuals featured in the image is holding the camera. Therefore, that is not a selfie. I also do not believe that it was randomly selected. Rather, it was purposely chosen. Secondly, several of the "honorable mentions" were obviously taken by a person other than the one holding a burger. I worked hard to attempt my first-ever selfie and realized that framing a good picture is harder than it looks. I definitely have more respect for social media influencers who take selfies for a living.

EUREKA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO