Red Hot Chili Peppers Interrupt Tour to Play Free Closed Concert in Hoopa

North Coast Journal
Red Hot Chili Peppers Heat up Warrior Dome
Hoopa Gets the Rock Show of a Lifetime and Everyone has a Front Row Seat. They made it. And they rocked it. Driving into Hoopa Valley on a clear and unseasonably warm morning on Wednesday, October 12, things seemed normal. If you stopped at the overlook on Highway 96 and...
North Coast Journal
Delbert 'Charlie' Franklin Lamb: 1969-2022
Delbert "Charlie" was born July 27, 1969 in Redding, California, and died at age 53 in August of 2022. He was named after his grandfather Delbert and great-grandfather Charlie. However, there were three Delberts in the family already that lived within three blocks so he immediately became Charlie to everyone.
North Coast Journal
Krazy (Young) Baker
At the Oct. 5 Acres of Eats event at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds, the red Krazy Baker truck had a high shine, the cartoon chef with tousled hair painted on its side whisked a little bowl over the business name and small, white letters that read, "It all started with an FFA project." In the window to the left, ringing up ice cream cookie sandwiches and cinnamon rolls before handing them off to customers stood the real thing: 15-year-old Tavis Kjer, owner and operator of a food trailer he's too young to drive.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Got Extra Tickets to the Sara Bareilles Concert This Weekend? City of Eureka Asks You Return Them So Other Fans Can Attend
When the City of Eureka announced a few weeks ago that one of Humboldt’s favorite homegrown stars — musician, writer and actor Sara Bareilles — would be playing a free concert in Halvorsen Park on Oct. 16, it was no surprise that all the tickets were quickly snatched up. Like, really, really quickly! Less than three hours after the concert was announced, the roughly 11,000 free tickets made available online had all been claimed.
kymkemp.com
‘I Like It Here’ Shares ‘Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee’
This is a press release from Creative Type Productions:. “I Like It Here” Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee. Bob McKee was a master storyteller with 92 years of life stories to tell. By personalizing the past, he gives history a granular presence. From his free-wheeling childhood in Eureka through the Depression and World War II, to a stint with the Navy in Tsingtao Bay, China, to cavorting with rough-and-tumble loggers and Beat Generation poets in the ‘50s, to spearheading the back-to-the-land movement of the late ‘60s and ‘70s and beyond—you will hear these multilayered tales with that special ring of the spoken word. An astute observer of people, Bob McKee brings characters to life with what writers call “telling detail.” He will make you smile, laugh, and sometimes tear up—a full range of human emotions.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
North Coast Journal
Arts! Arcata
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. Enjoy a lively night market of local art displayed in downtown stores. As an additional bonus, this month the center of the plaza will be converted into a beer garden and will feature live Caribbean jazz, local art vendors and a very special announcement introducing the new executive director for Arcata Main Street at 5:15 p.m. More info at ArcataMainSt.com.
kymkemp.com
Lawson Homicide Cliffhanger: $750,000 Awarded Late Yesterday to Kyle Zoellner in Case Against City of Arcata Could be Reversed
Wrapping up its 6th day of tumultuous civil trial hearings in the Northern District US Court in San Francisco, Kyle Zoellners’s defamation lawsuit against the City of Arcata reached a cliffhanger decision yesterday afternoon, finding partially in Zoellner’s favor. However, the award hinges on the court’s decision as to culpability in the yet unresolved homicide of David Josiah Lawson in 2017. The City of Arcata is tentatively – pending a final ruling by the judge – ordered to pay Kyle Zoellner $700,000 in addition to the “punitive damages” awarded in the amount of $50,000 directly from former Arcata Police Detective Mike Eric Losey.
North Coast Journal
A Shorebird Primer
Here in Humboldt we're pretty famous for our shorebirds. Among birders, anyway. A whole lot of shorebirds, in fact: Humboldt Bay is estimated to host to around 850,000 of them annually. There's even an international birding festival here, Godwit Days, named for one of our most celebrated sandpipers. With much of the county located on the Pacific flyway, a major migration route, we're treated to more than 30 species of shorebirds in all shapes, sizes and colors — though, not surprisingly, gray-brown is the predominant hue.
kymkemp.com
Fire Burning Near Orleans in Northern Humboldt County
A fire started this morning on the Orleans Ranger District. Big Bar Fire is approximately 10 acres and 20% contained, according to a Six Rivers National Forest Service Facebook post about 2 p.m. “We anticipate it being contained by nightfall and will have crews working overnight,” Forest Public Affairs Officer...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
A Northern California restaurant hosted Mike Lindell. It didn't go over well.
A Mexican restaurant in Humboldt County received internet ire for hosting the conservative figure.
North Coast Journal
'The Value of an Indigenous Life'
If someone new to the conversation walked into the Yurok Tribe's first Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Symposium on Oct. 4 expecting an arm's-length policy discussion, they would have quickly realized their mistake. They may have looked past the vendor booths designed to showcase Native makers, or the way the...
North Coast Journal
'Burger-lary Week'
Wasn't your Burger Week contest supposed to be a selfie contest ("Selfie Contest Winners," Oct. 6)? And yet, in one of the winning photos (St. Joseph's Emergency Department), not one of the individuals featured in the image is holding the camera. Therefore, that is not a selfie. I also do not believe that it was randomly selected. Rather, it was purposely chosen. Secondly, several of the "honorable mentions" were obviously taken by a person other than the one holding a burger. I worked hard to attempt my first-ever selfie and realized that framing a good picture is harder than it looks. I definitely have more respect for social media influencers who take selfies for a living.
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek
About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
activenorcal.com
‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast
Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEET ‘THE PINC’: Rebranded Pink Lady Mansion Seeks to Expand Operations at Eureka Planning Commission Tonight
The owner of Eureka’s prized Queen Anne Victorian “The Pink Lady” – excuse me, “The Pinc Lady” or simply “The Pinc” – hopes to bring new life to the beloved mansion by expanding lodging opportunities for its visitors, offering guided tours of the grounds and serving up tea-time treats at an in-house café.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
theava.com
240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg
Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
