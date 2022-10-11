Read full article on original website
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!
‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
Just a Little Hungry? Eat This at Disney World
Have you ever felt snack-ish at Walt Disney World? Regardless of if you are dashing around Disney’s Magic Kingdom, country crawling in the EPCOT World Showcase, attraction hopping at Hollywood Studios, or animal watching in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are good food options at every turn. But what...
Nasty Disney World Problems You Aren’t Prepared For
Disney World can be magical and fun and exciting, but it can also be NASTY. Umm…what? Well, there are some very gross problems you might encounter when you’re in the parks, and we want to make sure that you’re prepared. (No matter how disgusting they may be!) So grab that hand sanitizer and those disinfecting wipes, because we’re diving into the list of nasty Disney World problems that you aren’t prepared for.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Costco Pumpkin Pie and More Incredible Desserts To Stock Up On This Fall
The smell of pumpkin spice is in the air and there are few things more delectable than the flavors of fall. Costco and other chains are lining their shelves with seasonal goodies that are truly too...
The Pizza Has CHANGED at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
Connections Cafe and Eatery is one of EPCOT’s newest restaurants and a popular spot to grab some quick food. Choose from classic theme park eats like burgers, pizza, and salads (with some interesting flavors!) and be quickly on your way to the next ride. Although Connections just opened in April, one menu item just got a major update!
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
$115 for a Snack? See the NEW Menu Items at Enchanted Rose in Disney World
Some of the most underrated places to hang out and grab a bite to eat are the Disney World lounges. You can find lots of great lounges at the Magic Kingdom area hotels, such as Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto (at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort) and the Steakhouse 71 Lounge (at Disney’s Contemporary Resort).
HUNDREDS of Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants…Again
In discussing park price increases, Disney CEO Bob Chapek once said, “If demand goes up, then we have the opportunity to do that.” Well, we regret to inform your budgets, but it seems that the time for price increases has arrived. price increases implemented for Genie+ at Disneyland,...
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
Why We Think New Holiday Ears (and More) Are Coming to Disney World SOON
Sorry Halloween, but the holiday season is already creeping in and starting to take over. We haven’t decided on a costume, been trick-or-treating, or even seen all the scary movies that we have planned for this year, but we’re keeping a close eye on stocking stuffers and Christmas tree ornaments even as we embrace spooky season.
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
The Tucci family's must-have snack
For the Tucci family, a feast is not complete without one Italian staple. Zeppole are deep-fried doughnuts that Stanley Tucci calls "addictively delicious." Check out the recipe.
