Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Nury Martinez also makes crude comments about Jews and Armenians in leaked audio
In the same audio clip in which she disparages Black people and Oaxacans, Nury Martinez insults Jews and Armenians too.
LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'
LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'. A new portion of the incriminating recording from...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
Column: De León and Cedillo abetted Martinez's racist talk. Now they're paying the political price
The councilmembers allowed then-City Council President Nury Martinez to rattle on with her racist diatribe without telling her it was unacceptable, securing their political fall, columnist George Skelton writes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
Billionaire candidate for LA mayor claims he’s not white because he’s Italian: ‘Had to make it known he’s spicy white’
Rick Caruso, a billionaire running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, California, appeared to reject the idea that he’s white because he’s Italian. During the final debate between Mr Caruso and Representative Karen Bass, both Democrats, journalist Dunia Elvir said that “the next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man”. The real estate magnate was quick to respond, saying “I’m Italian”. “Italian-American,” Ms Elvir said. “That’s Latin, thank you,” Mr Caruso added. The billionaire went on to say that he felt a connection to the Latino population, but added that...
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
RELATED PEOPLE
The mystery behind L.A. racist tape scandal: Who leaked it — and why?
With Los Angeles still reeling from a leak revealing prominent elected officials making bigoted and racist remarks, much about the recording remains a mystery: Who made it? And how? Who leaked it? And why?
Column: Racist L.A. audio leak shakes the foundation of labor unions: 'I felt betrayed'
The racist diatribe by L.A. politicians and a union leader has left unions in California and across the U.S. struggling to prove — even to themselves — that they fight for all workers.
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
Bloomberg's Prop. 31 contributions exceed the total spending on two other California ballot measures.
President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday
President Joe Biden spent part of Thursday morning touring an L.A. Metro construction site, just one stop on his two day visit to Los Angeles. “We expect to see nearly 80,000 more riders on the Metro every day, thanks to the Purple Line extension,” Biden said at the event. “It’s going to effect pollution in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
How L.A. City Hall became so corrupt: A recent history of bribes, kickbacks, scandal, leaks
The Los Angeles political world is no stranger to scandal. In fact, there have been so many it can be hard to keep them straight.
Gil Cedillo, a champion for immigrant rights, imperiled by racist leak scandal
Councilman Gil Cedillo faces widespread calls to resign and criticism for not speaking up in the leaked racist conversation that has left allies feeling broken-hearted and opponents emboldened.
The Troubling Legacy Behind L.A. Councilwoman Nury Martinez's Racist Remarks
For many Afro-Latinos and Indigenous people from Latin America, the comments were a grim reminder of racism in the Latino community.
Comments / 0