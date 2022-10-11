Read full article on original website
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
CNBC
Biden signs executive order with new framework to protect data transfers between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Biden signs order to regulate surveillance of EU citizens' data
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect private data transferred between the United States and the European Union that is meant to allow Big Tech companies such as Meta and Google to continue providing data services to European customers.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days...
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Fear driving China's tech manipulation poses threat to all -UK spy chief
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China is using its financial and scientific muscle to manipulate technologies in a manner that risks global security, Britain's top cyber spy will say on Tuesday, warning that Beijing's actions could represent "a huge threat to us all."
wonkhe.com
How much hardship funding should international students get?
Took part in a cracking round table on student hardship organised by Universities Scotland, NUS Scotland and the Mental Health Foundation this morning. Positive actions will emerge shortly, but given conversations I’ve been having over the past month or so, I was particularly struck by the contributions from international students that were present – almost all of which focussed on costs that have turned out to be dramatically higher than they anticipated.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Moves to Restrict Semiconductor Exports to China
In a significant shift in U.S. policy towards China on Friday, the Biden administration published a vast set of controls on technology exports to the Communist country. The rules will go as far as restricting China’s access to specific semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment, regardless of where in the world the chips are produced.
howafrica.com
Ivorian Immigrant Begins Tenure As Member Of Parliament In Italy
On Thursday, Italy’s lower house of parliament welcomed its first ever Black member. Aboubakar Soumahoro’s first day as a parliamentarian was rich in symbolism. The farm boots show his humble beginnings as an immigrant farm worker more than 20 years ago. “We will work for those who are...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
US News and World Report
EU, UK Made Progress on Resumed N.Ireland Talks - Ireland's Coveney
BELFAST (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union made some progress last week on their long running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland after talks resumed for the first time in over seven months, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday. The two sides are deadlocked over the Northern Ireland...
Narcity
Canada Is One Of The Most 'Medically Free' Countries Worldwide & It Beat The US By A Lot
One thing Canadians love to talk about is the fact that, here in the Great White North, we have universal health care. While many people are super proud of Canada's health care system, not all countries have the same access to services like abortions, paid maternity leave and universal health care.
US News and World Report
From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament
ROME (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines. He made it to Rome in 1999, aged 19, but...
