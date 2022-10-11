ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
nationalinterest.org

Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together

China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
wonkhe.com

How much hardship funding should international students get?

Took part in a cracking round table on student hardship organised by Universities Scotland, NUS Scotland and the Mental Health Foundation this morning. Positive actions will emerge shortly, but given conversations I’ve been having over the past month or so, I was particularly struck by the contributions from international students that were present – almost all of which focussed on costs that have turned out to be dramatically higher than they anticipated.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Moves to Restrict Semiconductor Exports to China

In a significant shift in U.S. policy towards China on Friday, the Biden administration published a vast set of controls on technology exports to the Communist country. The rules will go as far as restricting China’s access to specific semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment, regardless of where in the world the chips are produced.
howafrica.com

Ivorian Immigrant Begins Tenure As Member Of Parliament In Italy

On Thursday, Italy’s lower house of parliament welcomed its first ever Black member. Aboubakar Soumahoro’s first day as a parliamentarian was rich in symbolism. The farm boots show his humble beginnings as an immigrant farm worker more than 20 years ago. “We will work for those who are...
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
US News and World Report

EU, UK Made Progress on Resumed N.Ireland Talks - Ireland's Coveney

BELFAST (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union made some progress last week on their long running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland after talks resumed for the first time in over seven months, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday. The two sides are deadlocked over the Northern Ireland...
US News and World Report

From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament

ROME (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines. He made it to Rome in 1999, aged 19, but...
