cybersecurity-insiders.com
Mapping Out Your Enterprise Digital Footprint to Avoid Cyber Risks
Most people have an approximate idea of what a digital footprint is. They know that it’s got something to do with the impact a person’s identity has on the internet. What most don’t realize is the potential extent of a digital footprint. They’re not dainty little deer hoofprints. They’re large hippo prints. By knowing just how big your digital footprint is you’ll be in a better position to guard your business against cyber incursion.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
12 Essential ways to improve your website security
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. In today's digital age, a business website is essential for success. Not only does it provide potential customers with information about your products or services, but it also allows you to connect and engage with them directly. However, simply having a...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2CONGRESS 2022: Effective Cybersecurity Takes Collaboration
The approach to cybersecurity historically has revolved around self-interest. It’s time to change that to think about the collective, according to Ciaran Martin, founder of the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre. “We're all interested in cybersecurity because we're professionals, but we're all interested in it for ourselves, for...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cyber Attack news headlines trending on Google
Hawaii Office of Homeland Security has issued a public statement that it is busy investigating a Ddos attack on its airport websites that disrupted the digital portals for quite a few hours. The response efforts taken up by the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) have yielded positive results, as all the 15 Hawaii airport websites were brought back to life within a few hours’ time of attack from Russian Killnet.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2Congress 2022: Approach Cybersecurity as a Science
In a thought-provoking presentation during Security Congress, Walmart’s chief security architect challenged cybersecurity professionals to take a more scientific approach to their work. Ira Winkler urged organizations to implement comprehensive behavioral cybersecurity programs that use statistical analysis to understand human actions. With this approach, he argued, you can better...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google acquired Cloud companies now come under one Security umbrella
Google has launched Chronicle Security Operations to bring down its latest two acquisitions Mandiant and Siemplify under one umbrella. The internet juggernauts plan is to bring all its cybersecurity related purchases under one roof, so that its response to threats might pick up with speed, scale and intelligence. Chronicle Security...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The biggest concerns within the US Financial Sector in 2022
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. The value of digital payment transactions is growing as the world's payment environment moves more and more away from cash. Over the past few years, BFSI (Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance) firms have continued to be a top target for hackers. In fact, the Sixth Annual Bank Survey found that more than 70% of fintech companies named information security as their top issue.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cisco released Duo Mobile for added Security
To all those searching for 2FA apps, here’s a new product from the stable of Cisco Systems. The networking giant has released an authentication app that works on both Google and iOS platforms and informs its users whenever somebody logs into their account by using their username and password.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
News about NHS and CommonSpirit Health Ransomware attacks
Advanced, the IT services provider of NHS has confirmed that a ransomware attack on its servers that took place in August this year led to data breach. However, the firm isn’t prepared yet to confirm the leak of patient data in the attack. A news resource that only covers...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
PCI DSS v4.0
2022 is the year that much of the world managed, to varying degrees of success, to get back to normal. People ramped up traveling, returned to in-person activities and many returned to the office. The pandemic changed most aspects of day-to-day life, but hackers and other bad actors generally continued making life difficult for businesses, governments, and non-profit entities.
