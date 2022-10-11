Most people have an approximate idea of what a digital footprint is. They know that it’s got something to do with the impact a person’s identity has on the internet. What most don’t realize is the potential extent of a digital footprint. They’re not dainty little deer hoofprints. They’re large hippo prints. By knowing just how big your digital footprint is you’ll be in a better position to guard your business against cyber incursion.

