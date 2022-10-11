Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton leaves The Voice
Kicking things off tonight, Blake Shelton has announced that he is leaving ‘The Voice.’ Blake has been a coach on the show for 23 seasons and is the only original coach left on the show. Also tonight, we’re talking about John Stamos starring in a new series based on Jessica Simpson’s book and Kaley Cuoco’s pregnancy announcement. Check out these stories and more inside our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.
Abigail Breslin Detailed The "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship She Was In For Almost Two Years While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
Chris Hemsworth Takes Kids on 'Boat Trip' in Outdoor Bathtub in New Photos
Chris Hemsworth took his kids on a nautical adventure, but it's not quite the one they were looking for. The Thor actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of their water-based antics, but explained in his caption that they all had to make do with what they had.
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
