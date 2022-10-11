ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton leaves The Voice

Kicking things off tonight, Blake Shelton has announced that he is leaving ‘The Voice.’ Blake has been a coach on the show for 23 seasons and is the only original coach left on the show. Also tonight, we’re talking about John Stamos starring in a new series based on Jessica Simpson’s book and Kaley Cuoco’s pregnancy announcement. Check out these stories and more inside our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.
