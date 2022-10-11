Beyond LA: Rising Dominican Rapper Tokischa Joins Madonna on Sultry Remix “Hung Up on Tokischa” — See Her at The Novo on Oct. 21

Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters
Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Off The Rails! Madonna Passionately Tongue Kisses Tokischa & Provocatively Smokes Cigarettes In New Music Video
On Thursday, September 22, the 64-year-old took to Instagram with seductive photos of herself tongue kissing Tokischa and smoking cigarettes during the filming of the duo's new music video for their recently released single, "Hung Up On Tokischa." Article continues below advertisement. Madonna provocatively posed in risqué clothing while she...
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter
Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
TODAY.com
Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet
It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Marilyn Manson In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'What Did You Do To Yourself'
Madonna almost broke the internet when she posted a short video of herself on her Instagram account on October 9th, as her 18.5M followers were in complete disbelief that the woman staring back at them was the 64-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer, with many thinking that she looked more like 53-year-old “Tainted Love” musician Marilyn Manson instead! Omg!
Madonna’s latest TikTok video has fans questioning if she came out as Gay
(The Hill) — Fans are questioning whether Madonna is making a statement about her sexual orientation in her latest TikTok video. The “Vogue” singer posted a brief clip for her nearly 3 million TikTok followers on Sunday. In the video, Madonna is seen holding a pair of hot pink underwear, with the words, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” captioned on the screen.
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
American Music Award Nominations 2022: Bad Bunny Leads With 8; Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Grab 6 (Full List)
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the pack with eight nominations for ABC’s American Music Awards, announced Thursday morning, while Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift each got six. The fan-based awards include nominations for several powerhouse performers, but overall the wealth was spread across 40 artists on the...
Gabriels Make ‘Corden’ Debut With Range-Spanning ‘Angels & Queens’ Performance
Last week, Gabriels was on stage performing “Cinema” with Harry Styles after opening for six nights during his Austin, Texas, residency. Now, the Los Angeles-based trio have made their debut on the Late Late Show with James Corden, delivering a soulfully choreographed performance of “Angels & Queens,” the title track from their newly released debut album. Led by gospel singer Jacob Lusk, Gabriels violinist Ari Balouzian and keyboardist Ryan Hope created a sonic backdrop for a wide range-spanning performance from their attention-demanding frontman. Accompanied by half a dozen dancers, Lusk delivered a clarity-driven ode to sticking out the hard parts,...
‘SEAL Team’ Taps Former Navy Seal Jason Cabell To Direct Season 6 Episode
EXCLUSIVE: Former Navy Seal Jason Cabell has been tapped to direct an episode of the Paramount+ series SEAL Team‘s sixth season. The completed episode, which was shot in Los Angeles and in Jordan, is set to air early in November. New episodes are made available via Paramount+ on Sunday nights. Cabell is a decorated former Navy Seal who served his country for more than 20 years. He has seen the battleground firsthand in numerous countries, as well as trained in all branches of the military, and participated in numerous rescue missions. Paramount said in a statement, “Cabell brings an authentic lens to our...
Urban Outfitters Hosts Mariah Angeliq and Elena Rose During Billboard Latin Music Week
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard and Urban Outfitters teamed up to create a colorful 12-piece capsule collection. The Billboard Latin Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection includes a graphic t-shirt designed by Latin music sensation, Mariah Angeliq, as well as biker shorts, a bucket hat, & more. As part of the partnership, Urban Outfitters donated $25,000 to the @HispanicScholarshipFund, empowering students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete higher education while providing support services and scholarships. During Billboard’s return to Miami for Latin Music Week, Urban Outfitters hosted a pair of intimate Q&As with Latin music superstars...
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
