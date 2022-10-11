ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The ‘Good Times’ Continue With New Jazz Lounge Concept Coming to Iconic Building on Pinhook Rd.

An iconic building off Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette is getting new life this fall from two brothers who know a thing or two about “good times.”. Steven and Patrick O’Bryan are the owners of Bon Temps Grill, and the brothers sat down with Megan Wyatt from The Advocate to spill the deets on a new concept they’re bringing to Lafayette before the end of the year.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Incredible New Myrtles Plantation ‘Chloe’ Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]

On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
lakewoodsnn.com

The lunch line issue is getting out of hand

Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Cajuns Explode In The Second Half To Beat Marshall On The Road

It was a Wednesday night matchup between the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana and the Thundering Herd of Marshall. The Cajuns came into the Nationally televised game with a record of 2-3 and looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Herd hasn't been consistent throughout the 2022 season as well as coming in with a 3-2 record after getting a huge upset win over Notre Dame in week 2. The stage for a pivotal Sun Belt matchup was set, let's see how the game went.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://classicrock1051.com

