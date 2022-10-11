Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
The ‘Good Times’ Continue With New Jazz Lounge Concept Coming to Iconic Building on Pinhook Rd.
An iconic building off Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette is getting new life this fall from two brothers who know a thing or two about “good times.”. Steven and Patrick O’Bryan are the owners of Bon Temps Grill, and the brothers sat down with Megan Wyatt from The Advocate to spill the deets on a new concept they’re bringing to Lafayette before the end of the year.
Halloween Fun in Broussard on OCT 22 – Trunk or Treat
A huge Halloween event is back this year in Broussard at St. Julien Park - the 2022 Halloween Trunk or Treat. According to the Macaroni Kid website, this 4th annual event will begin at 5 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and run until 8 pm. There will be around...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
Next week, the overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s and you know what that means—it's time for gumbo. Gumbo is synonymous with fall and winter in Acadiana and let's face it, gumbo is an important meal in the Cajun culture. Gumbo brings families together after church, for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation ‘Chloe’ Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
Acadiana Center for the Arts Bringing Life & Help to 18 Cultural Projects
The Acadiana Center of the Arts has announced they are giving out grants totaling close to $100,000 to eighteen different projects in Acadiana. Which Groups & Projects Will Get Funding Through the ACA Grants?. Cross That River by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana. Halloween Art and Nature Festival by Atelier de...
KLFY.com
Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location
The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
42 Things Only a Cajun Would Say
When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least.
New Restaurant to Open in Old Shoney's Building in Lafayette
A long-time abandoned building in Lafayette is finally getting a new tenant soon.
Starbucks Employee Identified After Photo Praying With Customer Goes Viral
A special moment is making its rounds on social media for all the right reasons. Tanya Hinsley noticed something going on in the drive-thru of a Jonesboro, Arkansas Starbucks that made her grab her phone to capture the moment. The Starbucks employee was allegedly praying with a customer in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wilcoxnewspapers.com
2002 Class attends formal dinner
On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Louisiana
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
lakewoodsnn.com
The lunch line issue is getting out of hand
Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
The Cajuns Explode In The Second Half To Beat Marshall On The Road
It was a Wednesday night matchup between the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana and the Thundering Herd of Marshall. The Cajuns came into the Nationally televised game with a record of 2-3 and looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Herd hasn't been consistent throughout the 2022 season as well as coming in with a 3-2 record after getting a huge upset win over Notre Dame in week 2. The stage for a pivotal Sun Belt matchup was set, let's see how the game went.
Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.
Mermentau unveils updated boat launch
The Mermentau Boat Launch located underneath the U.S. 90 overpass is now open in Morse, Louisiana following $575,000 project.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0