Mother arrested for assault of Northside teacher, tells her side of story
Logan Angelle says she went to Northside High School this week to meet with the principal and file a report on a faculty member
Church Point Police Chief Warns Public about Homecoming Season
Law enforcement warns people to cautious about what activities they participate in the spirit of homecoming.
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
kaplantoday.com
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit
The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
No, the Police Department is Not Calling You Asking for Money
The scam has been run in our area before and according to officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office, the scammers are at it again. If someone calls you saying they are a police officer and you have a warrant out for your arrest, you want to know that someone who demands money from you is not a real police officer.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft at lumber business
Vermilion Crime Stoppers are investigating a theft that occurred at a locally owned lumber yard located on Hwy 14 just west of Gueydan.
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
We live in a world full of scammers. Whether they call you from across the country, message you online, or show up at your front door, crooks are trying to get your money any way they can. Many scammers thrive on pressure and intimidation. Whether it's the pressure you feel...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair...
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Abbeville High School Postpones Homecoming Dance After Alleged Shots Fired Incident Near Football Game
Abbeville High School has announced that Saturday night's homecoming dance has been postponed after an incident on Friday night (Oct. 14). The announcement came via the official Abbeville High School Facebook page with the decision to postpone the dance prompted by too many unknowns with the school's top concern being student safety.
Lafayette Sheriff: Woman found dead in shed, no foul play suspected
Woman found dead in shed, no foul play suspected
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
