Read full article on original website
Related
Damien Hirst burns the first of thousands of his paintings as part of NFT project
Damien Hirst has burned some of his artworks. The artist burned pieces from his first NFT collection, The Currency, on Tuesday (11 October). It was the first burning session to take place at Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall, London. The remaining artworks will be burned at a specified time each day for the rest of the exhibition until it concludes on 30 October.
Damien Hirst burns his own paintings as collectors swap artwork for NFTs
Damien Hirst has said he is not burning his art but “transforming it”, as he began setting fire to thousands of his creations as part of a new exhibition.The British artist, 57, has begun the next stage of “The Currency” exhibition in south London, which will see him destroy a physical collection of his classic polka dot-style artworks in contained fires.Collectors of those original pieces have agreed to swap their paintings for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) - cryptographic assets stored digitally with a unique identification code that cannot be copied but can be sold.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
An Art Expert Appraised a Vase at $1,950. It Sold for $7.5 Million—So He Was Fired.
Talk about a bad day at the office. A French auction house fired one of its art experts after their appraisal of a vase massively missed the mark. Last week, Osenat auctioned a Chinese tianquiping vase for more than 7.7 million euros ($7.5 million)—9.1 million euros ($8.8 million) after fees. The problem is that the art expert who appraised it for the French auction house expected it to fetch less than 2,000 euros ($1,940). After a bidding war ensued between Chinese buyers to drive up the price, the vase didn’t appear to be “quite ordinary” as the auction house had...
11 Spooky Kids Movies And TV Episodes That Aged Like Fine Wine
These just get better with age!
IN THIS ARTICLE
nftevening.com
Ape Water Launches Casting Call For The Face Of Their New Can
Think your Ape has what it takes to be the cover Ape for Ape Water’s next can? If the answer is yes, now’s your chance to submit your Ape and possibly see it on the next can of the BAYC-inspired brand. Here’s what you need to know about the contest, and how you can enter.
PETS・
nftevening.com
Damien Hirst Burns $10 Million In Physical ‘The Currency’ Paintings
The first Damien Hirst NFT experiment is officially over after the famous artist began burning the remaining $10 million worth of artwork. The NFT collection, called The Currency, was a year-long project by the contemporary artist. In this, he examined the value of physical vs. digital art. Then, over a year-long period, NFT holders had to decide to keep the NFT art or trade it in for a physical piece of art by one of the world’s most prominent artists. Yesterday, during a live stream, at his London gallery, he burned many of the remaining unclaimed physical works.
nftevening.com
Pranksy: Everything About Crypto’s Biggest Celebrity
If you are interested in Web3 and NFTs that you would have come across the biggest influencer in the space – Pranksy. But, who is Pranksy? What do we really know about this crypto-celebrity?. An nft-whale, market influencer, and project-creator, they keep their identity hidden. Due to the transparent...
Damien Hirst on new exhibition: I am not burning my art, I am transforming it
Damien Hirst has said he is not burning his art but “transforming it”, as he began setting fire to thousands of his creations as part of a new exhibition.The British artist, 57, has begun the next stage of his The Currency exhibition in south London which will see him destroy a collection of his classic polka dot-style artworks in contained fires.The project first began in July 2021 with 10,000 original pieces accompanied by NFTs and collectors given the option of keeping either the digital or the physical artwork.More than half of the collectors, 5,149, decided to keep the physical artwork...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nftevening.com
Jeremy Fall Launches Web3 Record Label With Diddy NFTs
Jeremy Fall, former celebrity restaurateur and Web3 creator, has just announced the launch of Probably A Label, a Web3 record label in collaboration with Warner Records. This new type of record label aims to redefine IP ownership in the music industry using Web3 technology. Let’s take a look at Jeremy Fall’s latest venture.
Guo Pei’s New Rug Collection “Opulent Nature” Is an Ode to Chinese Craftmanship
Guo Pei, the renowned Chinese couturier, has always believed in sharing her country’s rich artistic heritage through style—an ethos she firmly upheld when creating her first collection with the Rug Company. Titled “Opulent Nature,” the pieces all feature decorative textiles adorned with majestic Eastern patterns like dragons amid...
Rachel Shechtman Named First Entrepreneur in Residence at The Brooklyn Museum
The Brooklyn Museum has tapped retail innovator Rachel Shechtman for its inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence initiative. Shechtman is the founder of the concept store Story, which reinvented the retail experience by changing its products, customer experience and theme every six to eight weeks. Among the 44 different themes were Beauty Story, Home for the Holidays and Made in America. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts After six years as an independent retailer, Shechtman sold Story to Macy’s in 2018, and served as...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Britt’s Pick: Medusa Pendant By Lord Jewelry
It’s spooky season, and the jewelry world has so much to offer in compliance with the dress code. Give us your mystical, your macabre, your murderous, and your maniacal—it’s all good fodder for Halloween spirit. More from the category of Words Beginning With “M”: Medusa.
Comments / 0