SkyX Platforms Corp. inked a 10-year deal for 32,200 square feet and signage rights at the newly completed Elser Hotel & Residences tower in Downtown Miami. The company, a manufacturer of smart devices for light fixtures and ceiling fans, only plans to use about half of the space to house a showroom and its headquarters, now in Pompano Beach, said a spokesperson for the SkyX Platforms. It will sublet the other half, subject to the landlord’s approval.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO