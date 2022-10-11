ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Ty France
KHOU

'It was selfish' | Astros reliever Phil Maton left off ALDS roster after punching locker, breaking finger

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. According to Maton, he broke his finger when he punched his locker after his last regular-season outing against the Phillies. The 29-year-old gave up two hits, including a single to younger brother Nick, and two runs while recording one out in the eighth inning of Houston's 3-2 win over Philadelphia last Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Astros lead Mariners in Game 2

While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday. Currently, the Houston Astros are battling the Seattle Mariners, two days after Yordan Alvarez's walk-off homer sealed a four-run comeback in Game 1 of the ALDS. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Astros Walk Off Mariners In Game One

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Houston is now leading the best-of-five American League Division Series 1-0. Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman also went deep in the comeback win for the 'Stros. Rafael Montero was credited with the victory after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Robbie Ray was charged with the loss after allowing one run without recording an out. J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez each slugged a solo shot in defeat. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Thursday. Framber Valdez gets the start for Houston against Seattle's Luis Castillo.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy