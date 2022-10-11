Read full article on original website
Houston Astros fan who caught Yordan Álvarez HR ball plans to keep it
"The only person I would be willing to give the ball up to would be Yordan himself."
Astros' improbable Game 1 victory, as seen on social media
The Houston haters had their fun early on, but Astros fans got the last laugh.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Houston Astros bullpen overlooked part of ALDS Game 1 win over Seattle Mariners
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
FOX Sports
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
KHOU
'It was selfish' | Astros reliever Phil Maton left off ALDS roster after punching locker, breaking finger
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. According to Maton, he broke his finger when he punched his locker after his last regular-season outing against the Phillies. The 29-year-old gave up two hits, including a single to younger brother Nick, and two runs while recording one out in the eighth inning of Houston's 3-2 win over Philadelphia last Wednesday.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros lead Mariners in Game 2
While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday. Currently, the Houston Astros are battling the Seattle Mariners, two days after Yordan Alvarez's walk-off homer sealed a four-run comeback in Game 1 of the ALDS. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees...
iheart.com
Astros Walk Off Mariners In Game One
Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Houston is now leading the best-of-five American League Division Series 1-0. Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman also went deep in the comeback win for the 'Stros. Rafael Montero was credited with the victory after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Robbie Ray was charged with the loss after allowing one run without recording an out. J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez each slugged a solo shot in defeat. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Thursday. Framber Valdez gets the start for Houston against Seattle's Luis Castillo.
Luis Castillo tries to even ALDS for Mariners vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners’ trade deadline acquisition of right-hander Luis Castillo was executed with moments like this in mind. Seattle, after
