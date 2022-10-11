ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polyphia take a blues-rock turn in blistering guest spot with Steve Vai

The prog-rock pioneers swapped their trademark taps and meticulously composed melodies for pentatonic licks, lashings of wah and even a few “boomer bends”. Earlier this year, Polyphia announced they would be embarking on a guitar collaboration for the ages when they revealed electric guitar legend Steve Vai would have a cameo on a track from their upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die.
Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”

Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart

Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
