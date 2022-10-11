Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia take a blues-rock turn in blistering guest spot with Steve Vai
The prog-rock pioneers swapped their trademark taps and meticulously composed melodies for pentatonic licks, lashings of wah and even a few “boomer bends”. Earlier this year, Polyphia announced they would be embarking on a guitar collaboration for the ages when they revealed electric guitar legend Steve Vai would have a cameo on a track from their upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die.
Could K.K. Downing play with Judas Priest at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame performance?
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has confirmed that the metal legends and their former guitarist are in touch
A punk rock museum is opening in 2023, funded by members of NOFX, Bad Religion, Foo Fighters... but not Green Day
The Punk Rock Museum will open its doors on January 13, 2023
Guitar World Magazine
Kim Thayil set to appear alongside Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo at next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp
Rock Camp’s next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be dubbed A Whole Lotta Rock and feature appearances from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo and rock drummer Carmine Appice. The event – set to take place March 16-19, 2023 –...
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”
Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the rock stars that have reached out to him during health issues: "when you get sick...people don't call anymore"
Ozzy's social circle has grown smaller during his recent health problems, but it's made him all the more appreciative of the friends he still has
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Satriani on proposed Van Halen tribute concert: “If it's ever gonna happen, Wolfgang Van Halen should play guitar”
The virtuoso says Wolfgang's playing at Foo Fighters' recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts was “the most natural, beautiful thing” he'd seen in a long time. Wolfgang Van Halen should play guitar if there were ever to be a Van Halen tribute/reunion concert, says Joe Satriani. In a new...
Queensryche - Digital Noise Alliance: "They remain in rude health"
Sweet 16 for prog metal pioneers.
The Beatles Cover So Good Ringo Starr Kissed the Musician Who Played It
Ringo Starr was so impressed by one stripped-down Beatles cover he kissed the musician who performed it.
My Polynesian Heart Is Bursting With Pride After Seeing Drew Afualo's Outfit At The "Black Adam" Premiere
Drew repping our Samoan culture on the red carpet is everything.
Guitar World Magazine
6 times the legendary “Greeny” Gibson Les Paul was used to create electric guitar magic
It's the mythical force behind some of the greatest pieces of guitar playing committed to record – here are Greeny's most notable performances at the hands of Peter Green, Gary Moore, Kirk Hammett and more…. In the annals of electric guitar history, few Gibson Les Pauls are as iconic...
Jefferson Airplane: Surrealistic Pillow - Album Of The Week Club review
Every scene needs a song to carry its message to the world, and Jefferson Airplane’s second album provided two. Somebody To Love and White Rabbit, delivered in former model Grace Slick’s confident wail, were the twin clarion calls for San Francisco rock. Recorded mostly live, the album struck...
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson is selling off her live ‘Barracuda’ SG and a stash of other ’70s and ’80s guitars
Following in the footsteps of Peter Frampton and Mike Campbell, Heart guitar legend Nancy Wilson has announced she is selling of a number of electric guitars from her personal collection, including the late-’60s SG she used live on tour with Heart for the hit Barracuda. Wilson’s gear will hit...
Audioslave’s Like A Stone hits one billion views on YouTube
Rage Against The Machine/Soundgarden supergroup Audioslave’s epic early 00s song Like A Stone joins the Billion YouTube Views Club 20 years after it was released
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
