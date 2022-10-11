Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Parkland School Shooter Defeat Prosecutors From Getting Death Sentence, See The Jury's Last DecisionYobonewsParkland, FL
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and DecayThe Daily ScoopKey Biscayne, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
WPBF News 25
American Idol finalist and Riviera Beach native Willie Spence killed in car wreck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sabrena Cooper took a deep breath and then said of her cousin, “Willie loved music.”. Cooper then repeated herself, pausing between the words for emphasis. “Willie loved music,” she said again. And there’s no question so many music fans loved Willie. Willie Spence...
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Developer ‘chomping at the bit’ to start building film $164 million studio in Fort Lauderdale
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. The Fort Lauderdale City Commission has approved a plan to build a $164 million film studio on a 61-acre parcel of land – the site of the former Wingate incinerator.
Miami New Times
Spain’s Cinco Jotas Brings Its Tapas GastroTour to Miami
A new culinary event is making its way to Miami, and it's putting the spotlight on jamón Ibérico. For the first time, South Florida diners can take part in a culinary adventure celebrating Spanish food and the tradition of tapas at some of the region’s best restaurants.
Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach Mansion Is Up for Sale and We’re Obsessed with the Kitchen
If one of your favorite pastimes is to look at celebrity real estate listings, there’s a new one for you to check out. Rapper Lil Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) is selling his massive Miami Beach, Florida, home, but if you’re interested in nabbing it, you’ll need to have a good amount of money tucked away. $29.5 million, to be exact.
Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.
The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.
WSVN-TV
King tides flood streets in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are causing flooding problems in Hollywood. 7News cameras on Monday captured several streets submerged as a result of recent tides. Drivers were seen struggling to navigate the drenched roads. King tides are expected to last through Wednesday, with the highest tides anticipated for Monday.
Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
NBC Miami
Pageantry Returns to South Florida With Miami Carnival Parade and Concert
For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival and that didn't change in 2022 as thousands gathered to celebrate the Caribbean culture. Held for the 38th time, the event - which began last weekend and concluded Sunday - included the annual J'ouvert on...
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
WSVN-TV
American Airlines plane evacuated after having ‘issues’ at MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
