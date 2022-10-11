ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Developer ‘chomping at the bit’ to start building film $164 million studio in Fort Lauderdale

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. The Fort Lauderdale City Commission has approved a plan to build a $164 million film studio on a 61-acre parcel of land – the site of the former Wingate incinerator.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Spain’s Cinco Jotas Brings Its Tapas GastroTour to Miami

A new culinary event is making its way to Miami, and it's putting the spotlight on jamón Ibérico. For the first time, South Florida diners can take part in a culinary adventure celebrating Spanish food and the tradition of tapas at some of the region’s best restaurants.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.

The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

King tides flood streets in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are causing flooding problems in Hollywood. 7News cameras on Monday captured several streets submerged as a result of recent tides. Drivers were seen struggling to navigate the drenched roads. King tides are expected to last through Wednesday, with the highest tides anticipated for Monday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

American Airlines plane evacuated after having ‘issues’ at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

