Adam Frisch and Lauren Boebert join candidate forum as Colorado ballot delivery approaches
Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch continued to portray himself as a moderate who does not adhere to all party positions — especially on issues like energy and firearm restrictions — during a virtual forum Wednesday night. He is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who relied on messaging during the forum about the failures of the liberal agenda at the hands of Democratic leadership.
