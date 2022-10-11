Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.

SOUTHAVEN, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO