Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road. The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the investigation...
MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead. The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD. One adult was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a 10-year-old and her mother appeared in court for the first time Friday morning. Allante McAbee faces several charges including two counts of second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s mother and 10-year-old sister, as well as critically injuring a second sister early Thursday in […]
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Arrest made in string of Midtown robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police made an arrest in a string of robberies in Midtown. The first happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Young Avenue. Victims told police four men pulled up in a white SUV with guns, robbing two people. The victims say they were ordered to get on...
Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the suspect charged with the shooting deaths of one adult and a 10-year-old girl that took place in northeast Memphis earlier in the morning. A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition. Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting that killed a 10-year-old in Northeast Memphis Thursday made his first court appearance Friday morning. Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Allante McAbee, 21. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is recovering after being shot in South Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street for a shooting about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. One person was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jarvis Cook says two weeks after someone broke into his Southeast Memphis Apartment, he still doesn’t feel safe inside his own home. Cook said last month, crooks pried open his apartment door, ransacked the place, and left with two 55-inch televisions and some jewelry. “It’s very disappointing,” said Cook. “I’m out here […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted for murder has been arrested and new details have been released following the shooting death of a man in Orange Mound last week. Rickey London, 69, is charged with second-degree murder. According to an affidavit, officers found the victim, identified as Robert Brown, dead in the driveway of a home […]
69-year-old suspect in Park Ave. homicide arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody one week after a deadly shooting took place outside a home on Park Avenue. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at Park Avenue and Prescott Road, where they located a man lying in a driveway, bleeding from the head.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two officers have been relieved of duty following a deadly crash Friday in southeast Memphis. Initially, MPD said officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles about 10 a.m. in the area of Kirby Pkwy. and Raines Rd. They said one person died at the scene and five others were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Midtown Memphis early Friday morning, Memphis Police said. According to MPD, the accident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday in the area of Southern Avenue and Haynes Street. Officers pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene...
