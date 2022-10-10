Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Dean shares recipe for baked apple cider donuts
Dean Richards shares his recipe for baked apple cider donuts. • 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk, at room temperature*. Reduce the apple cider: Stirring occasionally, simmer the apple cider in a small saucepan over low heat until you’re left with about 1/2 cup. Start checking at 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, etc until you have 1/2 cup. It takes about 20 minutes. If there are any spices or solids on top of your reduced apple cider, leave them. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
The Daily South
Southern Butter Rolls
In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell shares recipe for apple cake
Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell dropped by "GMA3" to share a recipe for an apple cake with maple buttercream frosting -- the perfect treat for autumn.
winemag.com
Blueberry Cake with Blueberry Sauce
Adapted from The Taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis. Copyright © 1976 by Edna Lewis. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
ABC 4
The candy that no one wants this Halloween
On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s spooky season and with that generally comes more candy than anyone could comfortably eat in one sitting. There are some candies that people think should never leave the factory—more than 25,000 people responded to a question on Reddit, “What is the worst candy?” And let me be the first to tell you that people had some big feelings. Candy is something that most people enjoy, but preferences vary widely. Some people love black licorice and think it’s the best-tasting candy out there, while others would gag at the smell of it. So, it makes sense that a list of candy that people hate is bound to be subjective based on people’s differing tastes. But there are some candies that rise to the top of the throw it in the trash and light it on fire list, so stick around to find out what candy to avoid this year, in no particular order. Tune in to find out what made the list or click here: https://thesmilenews.com/2022/10/07/just-in-time-for-halloween-people-share-the-worst-candies-here-are-the-top-10-to-avoid/
WFMZ-TV Online
The Kitchn: This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal
A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
How to Make Spaghetti Squash in an Instant Pot
If you’re looking for a low-carb pasta alternative, spaghetti squash is for you. This simple step-by-step guide will show you how to make Instant Pot spaghetti squash in under 10 minutes. Spaghetti squash is harvested in fall but can last for months when stored in a cool place, so...
Game Day Isn’t Complete Without Martha Stewart’s Crowd-Pleasing & Overloaded Nachos Recipe
Football season is here, and we’re ready to get all the stomach-rumbling appetizers ready for those game days. Martha Stewart has our backs yet again, making one of the most overloaded nachos recipes we’ve ever seen. And we seriously can’t wait to bring this to the next game day event!
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE BARS
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars made with crescent dough, cream cheese & spiced pumpkin! Cheesecake pumpkin bars have great Fall flavors & are perfect for brunch or dessert!. These easy pumpkin cheesecake bars are an incredibly tasty and flavorful dessert, perfect for any occasion and any time of day too! This recipe for pumpkin bars is simple to make, some of the ingredients you will already have at home and the rest are inexpensive to buy.
AOL Corp
Is it safe to eat sprouted potatoes?
Raise your hand if you've ever gone into the pantry to grab ingredients for dinner, only to find the potatoes you were going to mash now have "eyes." Sure, they're a little odd looking, but are they safe to eat if you want those mashed potatoes anyway? Or should you just go ahead and send them to the dumpster?
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Recipe
1 medium yellow onion, peeled and cut into ½-inch rounds. ½ cup|70 grams seeded and roughly chopped hot cherry peppers. 3 ounces|90 grams sharp cheddar or American cheese, grated (alternatively, use cubes of Velveeta) 3 ounces|90 grams low-moisture mozzarella cheese, grated. 3 ounces|90 grams sliced provolone cheese (about...
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Anise Cookies
When I was growing up, one of my favorite parts of the holiday season was the annual cookie swap hosted by my mom or aunt. It started around the time I was 6, and year after year our extended family and friends crowded into our kitchen and living room, arriving with tightly packed tins and Tupperware filled with classic holiday cookies, like cut-out sugar cookies, spritz cookies, chocolate crinkles, and snowballs (my usual contribution). In the sea of festive tins sprawled across a dining room table, the thing I looked forward to most were anise cookies with a slick of icing and shower of rainbow-colored, crunchy nonpareils over top. These were the regular contribution from a family friend, who grew up baking them with her Italian American mother.
How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
