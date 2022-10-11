Should we worry about Boise State's passing offense?

Aside from the record, it’s tough to find many gripes with this Boise State team as the Broncos sit on their bye week.

Yes, BSU is 4-2 — marred by a dreadful loss to UTEP — but the Broncos are undefeated (3-0) in Mountain West play and are undefeated since Dirk Koetter took over for Tim Plough as offensive coordinator and Taylen Green became Boise State’s starting quarterback.

Boise State has rushed for over 300 yards in each of its last two game, scoring a combined 75 points.

And its defense has evolved from a nice story to legitimately one of the best units in the country. Midway through the season, the Broncos are fourth in the nation in yards allowed, 22nd in rushing defense and are currently the top passing defense in America. That’s remarkable.

In a Mountain West conference with parity and struggling powers (Utah State, Fresno State, San Diego State, etc.), the Broncos seem like a shoe-in to make the conference title game, if not win the whole thing.

The only concern? The Boise State passing game.

Regardless of the quarterback, Boise State has not shown any consistency through the air. Before he hit the transfer portal, Hank Bachmeier rarely had time in the pocket and couldn’t get anything going. Sam Vidlak had a few nice passes against San Diego State, but didn’t put any points on the board. And Green, while a phenomenal runner, hasn’t proved his arm quite yet.

In Boise State’s 40-20 win over Fresno State last week, Green wasn’t asked to do much. Heck, with the way the Broncos were running the ball, it would have been silly for him to have been slinging the ball.

But on a few occasions, he ran out of bounds for a loss of yards instead of just throwing the ball away. He also missed on numerous throws to the end zone. On a third down from 7, he just kind of floated a ball up for Ben Ford that was knocked away. Then later in the second quarter, on another third down close to the goal line, Green had Stefan Cobbs open on an out route and threw the ball into the ground.

In all, Boise State kicked four field goals in the red zone. The fact the Broncos struggled so much near the end zone and still won by 20 is incredible. But, as the season progresses and opposing defenses have more film on Green and the BSU’s offense under Koetter, that might not always be the case.

“Defenses’ answers are going to be to put as many guys as they can in the box, which creates more space on the field in the perimeter,” said coach Andy Avalos. “It opens up pass plays down the field. We’ve got to keep working on our timing with those and connecting on those.”

Also, perhaps we all undervalued how drastic the void left by Khalil Skakir would be. Through six games, the top Boise State receiver is Latrell Caples, who has caught 18 passes for just 171 yards. There are over 20 receivers in the Mountain West alone with more yards than that.

So, perhaps it’s normal for Green to not look like a polished gunslinger yet. After all, this is a redshirt freshman with all of two starts under his belt. Of course there’s going to be some rust.

Even his dad, Quinton Green, understands that.

“Right now, he’s not there yet. When he gets comfortable, you’ll see, he’ll look like a completely different dude,” Quinton Green said. “That’s when he’s able to make throws. I know he hasn’t shown that as of yet, but he can. He can make throws all over the field.

“But he has to be comfortable to do that. Comfortable with what’s going on in the offense. Comfortable with his receivers. Comfortable with everything.”

And how does Green get comfortable? It’s all about reps, his dad said.

Think about this: Green really didn’t get any reps with the first-team offense until after the Oregon State game, when he was in a “quarterback competition” with Bachmeier. And even then, they were splitting snaps. So, he’s only been getting the majority of reps with the ones for the last two weeks — and he had to do that while adjusting to a new offensive coordinator.

There is reason to be patient with Green and this passing offense. And patience is easier when the running game is as dominant as it’s been and wins are still stacking up.

“All we expect from him is to learn from every opportunity he gets,” Avalos said. “He’s gonna do things he needs to learn from. Like that’s going to happen. And, you know what? It’s our job to help him learn from those things.”