Atlantic City officer struck, injured by vehicle

An Atlantic City police officer was injured when he was struck by a driver who had several outstanding warrants.

Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was assisting with traffic control and setting up road flares on Route 30, when he was struck by a truck driven by Peter Kwiatkowski.

The collision caused Kelly to be thrown to the side of the road, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Kwiatkowski, 46, of Manahawkin, stayed at the scene.

Kelly was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus for treatment.

Kwiatkowski failed to yield to the numerous emergency vehicles at the scene, an investigation found.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Kwiatkowski was issued several summonses for motor vehicle violations, including failure to yield to emergency vehicles and reckless driving. He was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants out of Ocean County.

He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police remind the public that the law requires drivers to move over and slow down when encountering stopped emergency vehicles.

Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle crash is asked to contact Crash Investigator Officer Franco Sydnor of the Atlantic City Police Department Crash Investigations unit at 609-347-5744. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.