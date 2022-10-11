AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols. MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have cleared concussion protocols. That's according to a person with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Tagovailoa has been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Bridgewater lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. He did not show concussion symptoms, but was placed into the protocols as a result of the revised NFL rules.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO