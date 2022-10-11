Read full article on original website
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:00 p.m. EDT
AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols. MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have cleared concussion protocols. That's according to a person with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Tagovailoa has been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Bridgewater lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. He did not show concussion symptoms, but was placed into the protocols as a result of the revised NFL rules.
The Mariners have shown they can compete with the Astros. But that doesn’t make these losses sting any less.
HOUSTON — And that, right there, is why Game 1 stings so much. The Mariners’ effort in Game 2 of the American League Division Series proved they aren’t impostors lucky to be playing against Houston. It showed they may actually be evenly matched with this 106-win behemoth.
Seahawks may throw new RB Tony Jones Jr. into mix vs. Cardinals
RENTON — Tony Jones Jr. is looking for a second chance. On Monday the Seahawks selected the third-year running back off waivers from New Orleans, after learning that starter Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season because of a broken fibula. Jones, who joined the Saints in...
Top 100 Running Back Jeremiyah Love Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has landed a commitment from Top 100 running back Jeremiyah Love
Mariners turn to rookie George Kirby to face Astros in Game 3 with season on the brink
Their season on the brink, the Mariners will hand the ball over to a 24-year-old rookie to make his first postseason start in the first playoff baseball game in Seattle in 21 years. Deep breath, folks. George Kirby’s got this. In a rookie season that has surpassed any reasonable...
They may be down 0-2, but the Mariners are back home and they believe
Maybe it’s naiveté born out of inexperience and youth. They’ve never been here before, so they don’t know how difficult of a situation they find themselves in following the heartbreak in Houston. Maybe it’s a true belief borne out of comebacks after being counted out and...
