wfft.com
Lee steps down as South Side football coach
Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons. Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons.
Former YSU & Girard QB shining in new college home
Former YSU and Girard standout, and current Bentley University graduate quarterback Mark Waid has picked up a pair of honors for his play last week.
Farm and Dairy
Ford Ranger XLT Ext. Cab, Cub Cadet, furniture, and misc.
Ford Ranger XLT Ext. Cab With 54K Miles – Cub Cadet. Furniture – Household – Tools – Two Bedroom Suites. Farm sold, owner relocating. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1874 St. Rt. 344, Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Just southeast of Salem 1 mile. Watch for KIKO signs.
wtuz.com
Semi Roll Over Spilled Contents, No Injuries
A section of Interstate 77 was closed off Tuesday morning for five hours. The accident happened at 5:30am when a commercial truck, hauling a load of paper rolls overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clinton Armstrong. This was in the southbound lane just before the Village of Strasburg.
Work underway on next phase of event center at Canfield Fairgrounds
Work is underway on the next phase of expansion at the 4-H Event Center at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
weirstudentmedia.com
The Loss of a Band Director
The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
3 taken to hospital after crash with semi-truck in Mercer County
Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, reopened after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck that sent three people to the hospital.
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires resulting from a possible crash along SR 305 at Elm Road.
WFMJ.com
Semi-truck accident closes Trumbull County exit
Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to two semi-trucks that drove off the road early Thursday morning. Due to the accident, an exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 Eastbound in Hubbard Township is currently closed. OSP arrived to the accident around 3:45 a.m. and are still on scene. OSP is...
27 First News
October heat: What is the hottest temp on record?
(WKBN) – It took a minute to get some milder days once fall began. Since Autumn started, we have only had two days where the official high temperature at the airport in Trumbull County broke, reached or surpassed 70°. The high on October 5 reached 73°. The high...
wtae.com
Red Cross assisting residents after fire breaks out in Beaver County apartment building
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — The Red Cross was assisting seven residents of an apartment building in Beaver County where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning, and that number is expected to rise. The fire was reported a little after midnight at E.B. McNitt Apartments, a 36-unit building on...
