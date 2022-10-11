ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, OH

wfft.com

Lee steps down as South Side football coach

Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons. Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons.
HOOKSTOWN, PA
Farm and Dairy

Ford Ranger XLT Ext. Cab, Cub Cadet, furniture, and misc.

Ford Ranger XLT Ext. Cab With 54K Miles – Cub Cadet. Furniture – Household – Tools – Two Bedroom Suites. Farm sold, owner relocating. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1874 St. Rt. 344, Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Just southeast of Salem 1 mile. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
wtuz.com

Semi Roll Over Spilled Contents, No Injuries

A section of Interstate 77 was closed off Tuesday morning for five hours. The accident happened at 5:30am when a commercial truck, hauling a load of paper rolls overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clinton Armstrong. This was in the southbound lane just before the Village of Strasburg.
STRASBURG, OH
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
weirstudentmedia.com

The Loss of a Band Director

The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
WEIRTON, WV
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
HARMONY, PA
WFMJ.com

Semi-truck accident closes Trumbull County exit

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to two semi-trucks that drove off the road early Thursday morning. Due to the accident, an exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 Eastbound in Hubbard Township is currently closed. OSP arrived to the accident around 3:45 a.m. and are still on scene. OSP is...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

October heat: What is the hottest temp on record?

(WKBN) – It took a minute to get some milder days once fall began. Since Autumn started, we have only had two days where the official high temperature at the airport in Trumbull County broke, reached or surpassed 70°. The high on October 5 reached 73°. The high...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

