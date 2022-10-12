Amazon Prime Day gaming sales live: save with PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch deals

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are here once again, and now that we're into the second day of the retailer's second event things are started to heat up. We've been crawling those shelves round the clock, bringing you all the biggest discounts across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC and we aren't slowing down any time soon.

Because there are a lot of offers to wade through (and not all of them are good), we've been hunting down the very best Amazon Prime Day gaming sales here to save you time. If there's a discount we think you should know about, you'll find it below. This live blog will be updated regularly as well, so keep it bookmarked and drop by every now and then to see what's going on. Just remember, you'll need a Prime account to take advantage of these savings. If you don't have one yet, pick up the 30 day free trial and avoid having to pay the normal $14.99 / £8.99 monthly rate.

Be sure to move quickly, too. These Amazon Prime Day gaming sales are only due to last until the end of today (October 12), so the savings won't be available for long. As such, we wouldn't recommend holding out for any further reductions as the event wears on. This is likely to be the best you'll get, at least until 2022's Black Friday gaming deals roll around at the end of November.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming sales in the US

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming sales in the UK

You're not dreaming, we're in the midst of Prime Day gaming sales once again. Amazon has launched a second sale this year and we're in the thick of those discounts. We'll be kicking off shortly, bringing you all the biggest deals across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and more - so sit back, relax, and let us do all the scrolling for you.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, now $749.99 (was $929.99) at Amazon

And we're off! A $180 saving is always worth paying attention to, but it's especially eye-catching on this powerful gaming laptop after its drop to $749.99 at Amazon . Although it won't smash through the latest games on the highest settings, it'll still do very well for itself thanks to an i7-11800H processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card (8GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD don't hurt either, of course). Because that's the rig's lowest ever price, beating one we saw in early September, this is a headliner for the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales.

Razer Kraken Kitty headset in Quartz Pink, now $94.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

We considered opening with a cat-related pun, but you know what? We're better than that. It's enough to say that this iconic headset has taken a massive tumble in price, bringing it back to an all-time low. You'll be able to use it on your laptop or PC, and it's packing THX Spatial Audio as well for superior sound. Oh, and don't forget about the customizable RGB lighting on each ear. You can make it glow whatever color you like through Razer Synapse software, so your gear will match the rest of your setup. Not bad for $94.99 at Amazon rather than $150, we'd say.

UK price: £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core, now $116.99 (was $129.99)

This is the first discount we've seen on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core. It might be a mouthful, but if you're after the precision and luxury feel of the premium Elite Series 2, it's worth getting your head around this ridiculous name. On Amazon's page you'll still find a $129.99 price, but be sure to tick the coupon box to save $12 and secure it for $116.99 . It goes without saying this is a record low price - Microsoft's latest gamepad only hit the shelves last month.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog, now $179.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon

We've used this keyboard ourselves for a long time now so can speak for its quality first-hand - it's top of our best gaming keyboard rankings after all. That makes this saving, getting you the device for $179.99 at Amazon , one of the better discounts we've seen from the Amazon Prime gaming sales so far. While it isn't the V2 Analog's lowest price (it once dipped to $139.99), we haven't seen the keyboard fall to this level since June 2022. And seeing as it features keys capable of variable pressure to simulate analog sticks, that's a pretty good offer overall.

UK: £249.99 £170.21 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha S headset, now $79.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, this is a great choice for $79.99 at Amazon . HyperX is known for being one of the best in the business with comfortable but effective headsets that have an upside of making you look like a plane pilot, and the Cloud Alpha offers impressive 7.1 surround sound as well. You're also getting a mixer for chat and mic balance, which is always handy if you play a lot of multiplayer games where you talk with friends. But before we go any further, a quick aside for console players: while you can use the Cloud Alpha on PS4 via the 3.4mm jack, be advised that you won't be able to take advantage of the headset's 7.1 surround. That's only available on PC.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

Super Mario 3D World has taken its time to stray too far from its $59.99 MSRP. Over the last few months, we've been lucky to find $10 off this port - particularly frustrating seeing as it came out last year. Still, this is an excellent title and Nintendo is renowned for keeping its Mario canon games well within their MSRPs. That makes today's $39.99 sales price particularly competitive - with a $20 saving in Amazon's latest Prime Day gaming deals.

UK: £49.99 £37.99 at Amazon

ASUS TUF F15 gaming laptop, now $589.99 (was $649.99) at Amazon

For those wanting an affordable but still impressive rig, this F15 offer for $589.99 at Amazon instead of almost $650 shouldn't be missed. Yes, it has an over-dramatic name that brings fighter jets to mind. But still. The TUF range is well known for being home to some of the best entry-level gaming laptops on the market, and this one should be able to handle most games on moderate settings thanks to an i5-10300H processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a nippy 512GB PCIe SSD. That's the model's lowest price too, so you're getting maximum bang for buck in today's Amazon Prime gaming sales.

UK: Asus TUF F15 (RTX 3060) - £1,019.99 £898 at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5), now $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the biggest games to launch on PS5 this year. That means any savings are going to be worth taking note of, let alone a record low price. We've only spotted this $49.99 rate on the launch edition once before, briefly back in September, so if you missed out then this is an excellent second chance. You'll also find the PS4 version available for $39.99 as well - saving you $20.

UK: £69.99 £48.26 at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021), now $269 (was $329.99) at Amazon

Yes, it's gaming-adjacent - but we had to tell you about this $269 sale price on the 10.2-inch iPad. That's a brand new record low, and a particularly special one at that. We never saw the previous generation even hit $279 in its lifetime, and we only started to see prices lower than $299 in the last few weeks. If you're looking to get streaming (games or Netflix), or you're keen to see what Apple Arcade has in store this is a stunning offer.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel, now $199.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for an Xbox steering wheel in today's Prime Day gaming sales, you'll be happy to see a massive $100 discount on the Logitech G920. You'll find the wheel and pedals available for $199.99 right now . That marks a position just $10 away from a record low we haven't seen since 2019, making today's sale price the best we've seen for two years. If that's not enough reason to finally kit out your sim-racing setup we don't know what is.

UK: £349.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Logitech G29 racing wheel (PS5 / PS4), now $199.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon

Don't think we've forgotten about you Sony fans! You'll also find the Logitech G29 steering wheel on sale in today's Amazon Prime gaming sales - with a massive $200 discount. That means you're picking up the well celebrated suite for just $199.99 (was $399.99) . You're getting that classic force feedback touch of luxury here, with three pedals to complete the setup as well. We have seen the G29 cheaper than this, but that was way back in 2019 again - this is the best price we've seen in years.

UK: £349.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X - now $19.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

One of the best offerings during any sales event is always games. This particular gem is a great example. After leaping onto the stage from nowhere, it quickly became one of 2021's highlights. As such, now is the perfect opportunity to get yourself a copy and see what the fuss is about with it being a greatly-reduced $19.99 at Amazon in today's Prime Day gaming sales. And don't believe the 'was' price - its MSRP is nearly $60, so you're saving something like $40 in total with this offer.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro headset, now $113.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon

One of our favorite headsets for PS5 has come tumbling down in price as part of today's Amazon Prime gaming sales, and that's the cheapest we've ever seen it (the previous low was around $130, which we only saw a handful of times before the current record of $113.99 at Amazon ). While it's a shame that Xbox isn't compatible with the BlackShark V2, it can still be used with PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Thanks to some epic 50mm drivers, it's also got better sound quality than a lot of the competition. We'd expect nothing less from a device with 'Pro' in the title.

UK: £179.99 £113.99 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD, now $189.99 (was $379.99) at Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market, so we rarely see discounts this heavy on the larger sizes. However, Amazon's Prime Day gaming sales have kicked that $379.99 MSRP all the way down to $189.99 today - netting you 2TB of storage for a record low price. We've only ever seen costs drip down to $194.99 before today, which makes this the best deal we've seen yet. There's no heatsink on this model, but you can upgrade to a pre-installed version for $209.99 instead (was $399.99).

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor, now $279.99 (was $379.99) at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is an excellent gaming monitor - i'm writing this live blog through its pixels as we speak. Even better, you can save $100 on this 32-inch model at Amazon right now, with today's sales offering up another shot at a record low price that we've only seen once or twice before. You're picking up this 144Hz curved screen for just $279.99 today , an enormous improvement over the $379.99 MSRP.

UK: £349.99 £269 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED, now $340 (was $349.99) at Walmart

It's not an excellent saving (that would be the $330 record low price that's popped up a few times this year), but you'll find the Nintendo Switch OLED for a reasonable $10-or-so off at Walmart right now - sitting at $340 . Prices generally hover at around $342 here, so you've got a few extra pennies in your pocket and Amazon itself isn't offering any discount at all.

Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse, now $47.49 (was $69.99) at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk V3 is the best gaming mouse we've tested this year, and there's nothing better than finding a solid discount on one of the greats. Whether you're after a versatile gaming pointer for everyday play, or you're an RGB fan eyeing up that rim of glowing LEDs there's plenty of value in this sub-$50 price point. Yes, we have seen it drop to $45 in the past, but for the sake of $2.50 we can't argue with this $47.49 sales price .

Razer Wolverine V2 controller, now $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

The Razer Wolverine V2 is an excellent Xbox Series X controller - and great for PC as well. It sits in our personal favorites collection, thanks to its super satisfying mecha-tactile buttons and plethora of customization options. While we have seen that $99.99 MSRP give way to a slightly lower $49.99 cost in the past, this $40 discount is still the best we've seen in months and well worth a look if you're upgrading your setup today.

Logitech G Cloud console, now $299.99 (was $349.99) at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price on pre-orders for the Logitech G Cloud console in its latest Prime Day gaming sales. That means you can save $50 on the $349.99 MSRP, and secure your unit for just $299.99 . The Logitech G Cloud is a new streaming console produced for Xbox cloud services and Nvidia GeForce Now. You won't have to wait long either, this one's due out on October 18.

Elgato Stream Deck, now $89.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

It may be the previous generation, but the original Elgato Stream Deck is a powerful piece of kit - for both streaming and productivity. You can save $60 on this macro panel today, in a record breaking discount down from $149.99. That $89.99 sales price is the best we've ever seen, with previous sales only daring to dip to $97 (and that was on Black Friday).

HyperX Cloud earbuds, now $24.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

If you're after a pair of budget buds, this already affordable $39.99 set of HyperX Cloud earbuds is looking particularly good right now. A $15 saving brings us down to a record low $24.99 sale price here , excellent news for Nintendo Switch or mobile players who don't need to spend big bucks on their audio.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon RX 6800M), now $1,099.99 (was $1,699.99) at Best Buy

Straying from Amazon's official Prime Day gaming deals, we're heading over to Best Buy now for an excellent $600 discount on the Asus ROG Strix G15. You'll find some solid power under the hood for your $1,099.99 here , with a Ryzen 9 processor and Radeon RX 6800M GPU humming away. Not only that, but the practically borderless QHD screen is fantastic to see in this price range as well.

Logitech G915 wireless gaming keyboard, now $159.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon

This is a brand new record low price on the low profile Logitech G915 - one of the best wireless gaming keyboards on the market right now. You're saving $90 here, with that $249.99 MSRP giving way to a $159.9 sales price in Amazon's Prime Day gaming deals. That's a particularly strong result - we've never seen this deck drop below $196 before, and prices generally hover at around $220 throughout the year.

LG Ultragear 34-inch curved gaming monitor, now $339.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon

This is the first discount we've seen on this particular 34-inch LG Ultragear monitor at Amazon, smashing through that $399.99 MSRP to offer up a $339.99 sales price in today's Prime Day gaming deals. If you're after a USB-C monitor with plenty of screen space and a speedy 160Hz refresh rate, this is a must-see discount.

Razer Kiyo Pro webcam, now $94.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon

The Razer Kiyo Pro has become a staple of streaming, and it's now at the best price we've seen in months. We did see this model drop to $79.99 back in January, but that was for a very brief moment. In fact, we haven't seen the Kiyo Pro beat $99.99 since or before then. At $94.99 , you're saving $5 more than usual here, with a full $105 discount to contend with.

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset, now $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

The Razer Barracuda X is one of our favorite gaming headsets thanks to its no-fuss approach and affordable price tags. Perfect across PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch alike you're getting a great all-rounder here - and a record low price. A $40 discount brings this $99.99 headset down to just $59.99 today.

Pandemic World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King board game, now $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

You can save $10 on the highly celebrated World of Warcraft version of Pandemic. Wrath of the Lich King has been slightly cheaper before, but generally sticks close to its $59.99 MSRP. That means today's $49.99 sale price is looking particularly strong right now - perfect for fans and those who need to buy for fans this year!

BENGOO wired RGB gaming mouse, now $8.53 (was $39.99) at Amazon

A highly rated gaming mouse at under $10? It must be Prime Day! Gaming mice are a lot more versatile and customizable than your standard mice you'll find bundled in with PCs, and this handsome wired option from BENGOO comes with all the bells and whistles: switchable RGB backlights, seven flexible buttons, and a comfortable, skin-friendly grip.

Acer R240HY gaming monitor - now $94.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

This may not be the fanciest monitor of them all, but for $55 less than normal? Yes please. You can currently pick up the 23.8-inch R240HY (which has full HD) is currently $94.99 at Amazon , and that's the lowest price for this model we've ever seen. That makes it a good buy. Just go quick - this is a Lightning Deal, so it probably won't last for too long.

Razer Opus X headset - now $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

Want a headset for your Switch, mobile gaming, or perhaps Xbox cloud streaming? The Opus X is a good option. It connects via Bluetooth and, along with comfortable earcups, it has great noise-cancellation and an internal mic so you don't look like an F1 commentator or air traffic controller when out and about. For $59.99 at Amazon , which isn't far off an all-time low price, this is a bargain.

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game Revised Core Set - now $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

We're shaking things up for day two of the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales with a tabletop deal, and with Rings of Power causing such a stir, what better game to highlight than this one? Currently $49.99 at Amazon instead of almost $60 (which is just one dollar shy of its lowest ever price), this brand-new revised edition only came out a few months ago but has already proven to be a worthy successor of the original. Thoughtful mechanics and gorgeous artwork make it a must-have.

SteelSeries Stratus controller & phone holder - now $39.98 (was $59.99) at Amazon

If you're a big fan of mobile gaming or even Xbox Cloud Streaming on your phone, this is a pretty great offer. Short of buying something like the Razer Kishi (which we're big fans of), this is the best option thanks to getting you the best of both worlds with a standard controller and the ability to still play on your phone. Besides being a good controller in its own right, the phone holder that clips onto the top is a slimline model that isn't too bulky. Now that it's $39.98 at Amazon , which is a low price that we haven't seen since for a while, it's your chance to get a bargain.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini gaming keyboard, now $94.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini has never been this cheap before, dropping an additional $5 from the previous $99.99 record low down to $94.99 . That means you're saving a full $85 here - perfect if you're after a 65% deck for both work and productivity (keeping those arrow keys really is a lifesaver). Both green and yellow switch versions are on sale in Amazon's latest Prime Day gaming deals, so you've got a choice between tactile clicky and linear.

UK: £179.99 £170.99 at Amazon

Intel i5-11600KF processor, now $156.74 (was $277.50) at Amazon

We've had our eye on this processor for some serious discounts in holiday sales, and everything's worked out well. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Intel i5-11600KF, dropping that $277.50 cost down to just $156.74 . Considering previous sales only ever dipped to $178.48 before today, that's an excellent offer. You're saving $120.76 here.

Hori 3D surround sound gaming neckset, now $63.99 (was $119.99) at Amazon

What exactly a neckset can accomplish that a gaming headset can't is a question that will have to wait, but if you're keen on picking up something a little out the box today Hori's got the offer for you. We've been seeing these pop up over the last couple of years, but rarely are they as cheap as $63.99 . You're saving $56 on the Xbox version, a vast improvement on the $119.99 MSRP, and a record low price. However, you'll also find the PlayStation model on sale as well, down to $72.44 (was $119.99) .

UK: £89.99 £83.99 at Amazon

WD Black P40 1TB external SSD, now $119.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon

Whether you're stacking up some storage for your Xbox or PlayStation, this WD Black P40 is one of our favorites. This 1TB model is down to a brand new record low price today - just $119.99 (was $179.99) . That's a $60 discount we've never seen before (the cheapest price we've spotted before today was $159.99). That means you're saving $40 more right now, and the 1TB version is the same price as the 500GB model to boot.

Astro A10 Gen 2 wired gaming headset, now $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

The second generation Astro A10 gaming headset is down to $49.99 for the first time in today's second wave of Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. That means you can save $10 on the $59.99 MSRP, bringing us down to a record low price. We haven't seen that $60 launch price budge since release back in March, so there's never been a better time to grab this affordable set of cups.

UK: £54.99 £38.99 at Amazon

2022 Asus TUF RTX 3070 gaming laptop, now $1,099.99 (was $1,499.99) at Best Buy

We never see RTX 3070 laptops at $1,099.99, but that's just what this 2022 Asus TUF machine has accomplished. You'll have to head over to Best Buy for $400 off this $1,499.99 MSRP, but it's a real stunner, incorporating a 12th generation i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD in Asus's latest TUF chassis. That's some incredible power for just a hair over $1,000 - a real must-see for anyone on the hunt for a gaming laptop today.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition, now $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has spent a few months on the shelves now, but we still haven't seen many discounts on the Next Level edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X. That means today's $20 discount is as good as it gets - we've never seen a price substantially cheaper (save for a few cents), so it's well worth jumping in here for a discount. You'll find both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions at this $49.99 sales price .

UK: £64.99 £37.95 at Amazon

Genki Covert Dock, now $59.99 (was $74.99) at Amazon

Third party docks are a scary subject, but the Human Things Genki Covert Dock is a portable charger / HDMI out that we've been carrying around for years now. Human Things worked with Nintendo's own power specifications so that everything stays safe, and created one of the handiest accessories on the market as a result. We love this tiny gadget - connect quickly and easily to any screen, all you need is a USB-C cable and an HDMI.

What's more, this $15 saving is the very first time we've ever seen the $74.99 adapter shift its MSRP. That's right, in all its time on the market this has remained staunch at its launch price. That makes today's $59.99 sale price a must-see.

Blue Yeti streaming microphone, now $109.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon

This Blue Yeti streaming microphone has dropped from its $139.99 MSRP down to $109.99 at Amazon today. That's a $30 discount, which may not sound like much - but actually represents the lowest price we've seen on this particular model. That's a solid offer if you're after an upgrade to your streaming setup, or you're just getting started and prefer to pick up a mid-range mic straight from the off. There are also plenty of bundle options if you're after more of Logitech's Creators range.

UK: £119.99 £95.99 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, now $26.58 (was $39.99) at Amazon

Whether you need to brush up on your Hyrulian history or you know someone who does, this $13 saving on the Hyrule Historia tome is well worth a look. Featuring all the lore and legends you could feast your eyes on, Hyrule Historia collects every tidbit, definition, and timeline from across the Zelda universe. You can grab the hardback for just $26.58 at Amazon right now, down from $39.99.

UK: £33.50 £26.40 at Amazon

Razer Ripsaw X USB capture card, now $104.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon

We've never seen the Razer Ripsaw X drop below $129.99 at Amazon before, which means this $104.99 sale price is particularly impressive. Running off HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0, this is a simple plug and play affair for capturing your stream in 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps. What's more, the Ripsaw X is compatible with OBS straight out the box as well.

UK: £169.99 £119.99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset, now $66.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon

Grabbing a wireless gaming headset for under $70 is an excellent achievement, especially one with a 30 hour battery life. This HyperX Cloud Flight headset may be a little older, but it's offering excellent value right now at 52% off the list price. Previously $139.99, Amazon has a $73 discount here - bringing us down to just $66.99 . Considering prices only ever bottomed out at $79.99 in the past, that's a particularly strong saving.

UK: £99.99 £64.99 at Amazon

KontrolFreek thumbstick toppers, now $13.59 (was $16.99 - $21.99) at Amazon

KontrolFreek always show up to Amazon's Prime Day gaming events, and this second round is no different. You'll find a range of thumbstick toppers for both PlayStation and Xbox on sale here right now, dropping prices down to just $13.59 . Considering some of these sets come in at $21.99, there's up to $8 off up for grabs here.

SteelSeries QcK gaming mouse pad (XL), now $34.98 (was $59.99) at Amazon

If you're after a real desk stretcher of a mouse pad, the SteelSeries QcK is an excellent option. With an RGB outline with plenty of effects, this is a statement piece for any setup. Not only that, but you're saving $25 on the XL version in Amazon's latest Prime Day gaming deals, bringing that lofty $59.99 MSRP down to $34.98 .

Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse + dock, now $79.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate is an excellent piece of kit, and until the infinitely more expensive Razer Viper V2 Pro came around it was one of the brand's finest. It's still superfast and super-lightweight of course, and at just $79.99 with the dock included it's also extremely attractive in its pricing. Whether you're after an fps pointer or you're after that ambidextrous design, this is an excellent buy at $70 off.

UK: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Acer Nitro WQHD 27-inch gaming monitor, now $209.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon

This isn't just a record low price on this particular Acer Nitro gaming monitor, it's the cheapest the 27-inch panel has been by a long shot. We've previously only ever seen sales drop this model down to $249, so you're saving an extra $40 over the previous record with today's $209.99 offer . A full $90 discount is yours if you're in need of a 1440p display right now.

Halo Master Chief Deluxe Helmet with Stand, now $41.99 (was $67.21) at Amazon

Halo fans are getting a particularly good deal on this Master Chief helmet and stand collectable in Amazon's final Prime Day gaming deals today. Usually only discounted to $59.99, this figure is sitting at just $41.99 right now, for a full $25.22 off the original $67.21 MSRP.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, now $334.99 (was $569.99) at Amazon

This AMD Ryzen 9 is down to $334.99 at Amazon right now, for a full $235 off the original $569.99 MSRP. That's a record breaking discount, where we've previously only ever seen a $349.99 sales price. If you're building a Team Red machine, this is a must-see discount - there's plenty of power for your cash up for grabs here.

UK: £509.99 £409.99 at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Arion SSD enclosure, now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

We've only ever seen this neat Asus ROG Strix SSD enclosure down to $45 in the past, so today's $39.99 sale price is particularly satisfying. You're saving $20 here, dropping that $59.99 MSRP all the way down, and grabbing a handy enclosure to turn any internal SSD into a plug and play external storage device.

UK: £60.31 £44.88 at Amazon

Steam Deck Stand Base, now $9.99 (was $13.99) at Amazon

While you won't be able to use this stand like you would a Steam Deck dock, it certainly goes a long way to making your console feel a little more supported on your desk. The non-slip grip keeps everything safe and secure to boot. This lightning deal is already 80% claimed though, so if you want to save $4 you better move fast.

Anker Nebula Capsule projector, now $219.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon

The Anker Nebula Capsule projector is $80 off in Amazon's final waves of Prime Day gaming deals. That means you're picking up the portable projector for just $219.99 - perfect for movies and gaming, thanks to the HDMI support. Previous sales only ever pitched this mini device at $221.99, which means you're saving a little extra today and scoring yourself a record low price.

UK: £339.99 £229.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard, now $34.98 (was $49.99) at Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex 3 is an excellent budget gaming keyboard already, but with $15 off the $49.99 MSRP it's looking particularly strong right now. You're getting a full-sized deck here with quiet keypresses and ten-zone RGB lighting - all for $34.98 . That's a return to a record low price we haven't seen since May this year.

UK: £49.99 £34.39 at Amazon

Logitech StreamCam, now $129.99 (was $169.99) at Amazon

We have seen the Logitech StreamCam $10 cheaper in the past, but not since April this year. The rest of the year, this premium webcam has been switching between $139.99 and the launch $169.99 MSRP. That means today's $129.99 sale price is looking particularly enticing right now, with a full $40 off the cost .

UK: £139 £68.99 at Amazon

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch, Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi - now $26.24 (was $34.99) at Amazon

If you're looking for a modern, retro-friendly controller, you can't go wrong with 8BitDo. The Pro 2 is compatible with Switch, PC, and a swath of emulation devices, and the full loadout of buttons, sticks, and triggers means it's got everything you need to play games from every era. The wired version is already remarkably inexpensive, and it's even more of a steal at just $26.24 .