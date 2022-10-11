Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Riverside's 'Castle Park' transforms into 'Castle Dark' for Halloween
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside's Castle Park turns into Castle Dark at night on the weekends creeping up to Halloween. Anxious for sundown, frightening monsters and goblins are hungry for fresh blood. "We’re going back to the 90’s style of haunting and so when you’re here you feel like you’ve stepped...
precinctreporter.com
SoulCal Experience Coming to High Desert
Sapphire Marketing Inc. in partnership with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is bringing the SoulCal Experience to the High Desert. The event presented by Desert Community Bank will feature chart-topping greats from the 1970’s and 80’s on Saturday, October 29, at Adelanto Stadium in Adelanto. ConFunkShun,...
Riverside home brings Halloween thrills to community with musical light show
A home in Riverside has an annual Halloween musical light show, and visitors can vote for their favorite songs.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
Fontana Herald News
Sierra Lakes Crumbl Cookies will open in Fontana on Oct. 14
Sierra Lakes Crumbl Cookies will officially open its doors on Friday, Oct. 14 in Fontana. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays at 16918 South Highland Avenue, Suite 200. Store owner Tim Smith said he...
iebusinessdaily.com
Cardenas announces food bank donation
Cardenas Markets Foundation has donated $50,000 to 25 food banks in areas where the Hispanic supermarket chain operates. The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, Corona/Norco Settlement House and Inland Valley Partners are among the agencies that received $2,000 donation, according to a statement. “We...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
foxla.com
2023 Rose Parade grand marshal revealed
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner." Giffords, 52, was introduced in a...
iecn.com
Rialto resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates 100th birthday with city council
Longtime Rialto Resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates her 100th birthday on September 28th, 2022, a day on which the city council declared Allene Langford Dixon Day. Dixon, born in Prescott, Arkansas, to Claudia and George Langford, now lives in Rialto with her daughter. “After graduating high school and attending nursing...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Planning Commission OKs Holy Name of Jesus plans
On Tuesday, the Redlands Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community to build a new church and school. The site for the new church is on the north side of Lugonia Avenue and approximately 300 feet west of Dearborn Street. The proposed...
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
Azusa "Old Schoolhouse" set to find new home
The "Old Schoolhouse" in Azusa will be on the move Thursday, heading for its new home at Veterans Freedom Park. The rundown yet historic schoolhouse, which is now located on wheels, will be relocated from North Angeleno Avenue to its new home at 213 E. Foothill Boulevard, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Instead of demolishing the property, which was first built in 1903, it will forever be part of the city's history. The former kindergarten house served many purposes during its early years for nonwhite residents of Azusa."When I look at this I see a lot of stories. A lot of...
vvng.com
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews responded to a BNSF locomotive fire Thursday afternoon in Hesperia. It happened at about 11:50 am, on October 13, 2022, along Summit Valley Road near Trout Street. Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire with the assistance of CalFire responded to the scene and...
lafocusnewspaper.com
Desert composting facility plagued by odor complaints ordered to cease and desist
Citing odor issues, fire dangers and apparent violations of state law, San Bernardino County’s public health department has ordered a High Desert composting facility that processes sewage sludge and green waste from residents across Southern California to stop doing business. The 80-acre Nursery Products facility, which is owned by...
Concerned Neighbors of Bloomington Fight Warehouse Proposal
Alejandra Gonzalez says everyday on her drive home from work she counts how many of her neighbors she sees on horseback. Bloomington, California appears like many other rural equestrian communities in the state’s southern region, and residents are fighting to keep it that way. The community has a large Mexican American population. For decades it became a new home for those immigrating from Mexico. Many have lived in their homes for multiple generations: growing produce and caring for livestock on their properties. For some, this is their livelihood as they operate their businesses from home like the Gonzalez family.
Amazon Workers at California Air Hub Are Ready to Strike
Workers at KSBD, a major Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, announced on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 14. Workers say they gave Amazon until this past Monday to meet their demands, and that the company had instead responded with “intimidation, threats & retaliation.”. Rex...
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
