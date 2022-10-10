Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
The Art of Rendering: 6 Soon-To-Be-Built Projects by World-Renowned Architecture Firms
The winners of Architizer’s 3rd Annual One Rendering Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Drawing in architecture takes many forms. Sketching and illustration are excellent tools for idea forming and concept development, while using CAD for spatial planning is fundamental during the design process. Yet, above all others, one branch of architectural methodology has developed rapidly over the last two decades, with swathes of new businesses offering their services springing to life each month. As rendering technology has improved, becoming increasingly user-friendly, cost-effective and efficient, working with 3D modeling software has become a key pillar of standard practice. Furthermore, the art of translating these models into compelling architectural drawings — known as 3D rendering — has not only cemented itself as a core stage in many firms’ design workflow but has also become a standalone industry in its own right.
architizer.com
A Step Above: 6 Spectacular Outdoor Stairs That Merge Functionality and Imagination
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. More than anything, stairs are a functional feature of an architecture project — and, to the general public, not a very popular one at that. For those forced to walk up them, stairs can be tiring and challenging, but most of the time, there is no choice but to use them. For many users, there is something instinctual about the need to walk up them as quickly as possible in order to regain flatter ground. Yet, stairs are also a healthier choice than the alternatives (elevators and escalators) — they can improve the health of users and help buildings to cut back on their energy consumption.
architizer.com
S/L Architects WLL Develop Immersive and Unique Al Dana Amphitheatre
Al Dana Amphitheatre – Mr Marwan Lockman explains that to him, the vision of the entire project was instantly abundantly apparent: a desert quarry to provide a sunken venue that utilized textures and materials that would perform both functionally and in context, with the resulting spaces having the nuance to allow those on stage to stand out and the audience to have a seamless and immersive experience.
architizer.com
Design for Catastrophe: 4 Architectural Solutions for End-Of-The-World Scenarios
Throughout the history of humankind, we have endured big and small natural disasters. Even though technologies never stop developing, it is impossible to get control over disasters. We have to cope with them instead. This article includes both built projects and concepts that are designed to help humankind prepare for the uncertain future. They inspire us, foster our imaginations and remind us of our vulnerability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
architizer.com
Martin Architects Creatively Re-Envision the Gwathmey Legacy while Keeping its Original Character
Gwathmey Legacy – Martin Architects was approached by the clients upon their initial interest in purchasing an original and historically-significant Charles Gwathmey-designed beach getaway, in need of an update and a programmatic re-envisioning. While particular about curating a renovation which spoke to the original architecture and the period of its initial construction, the clients also encouraged an open attitude in reinterpreting the space for multi-purpose recreational use, celebrating updates and improvements where sensible to do so. Martin Architects had initially approached the renovation’s design as respectfully honoring but also re-introducting rulesets gleaned from the expanded lexicon of C. Gwathmey’s works, while in turn deliberately interrupting such framework, and deploying contemporary elements–but functional and fashionable–when the opportunity would present itself.
UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall. The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” The work is one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.
⛓ Check the first ML Value Chain Landscape shaped by ML practitioners!
Recently at TheSequence, we reached out to all our readers (over 144,000!) to help us create a qualitatively new ML Value Chain Landscape. This month-long process involved getting as much existing research together as we could get our hands on (from CB Insights, MAD, Gartner, and top media outlets among other sources), organizing it in a way that could be understood by everyone, and then reshaping it together in the best possible way based on each member’s personal experience with different ML stages.
architizer.com
Roscoff Biological Station // WIP ARCHITECTURE
Resting by the sea in classified site, opposite of the Île-de-Batz, the fishpond is a structure that has two aspects. A public face, on the beach, massive and inherent to its function (to retain water) and a lighter discreet side, which is only revealed to researchers at the Roscoff Biological Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
architizer.com
The Re-Emerge Pavilion Upcycles Reclaimed Timber Planks and Explores New Design Methods
Re-Emerge Pavilion – Architectural Association (AA) Emergent Technologies & Design (EmTech) Postgraduate Programme and Hassell Studio in London have collaborated to create a new pavilion in Bedford Square. The Re-Emerge pavilion explores new design methods that repurpose materials which have completed their first life cycle towards innovative structural formations. The project addresses generative design, material computation, and large-scale fabrication, emphasising ecological impact from the early phases of the design process onwards. Re-emerge revives the tradition of building on Bedford Square as a collaboration between an academic programme at the AA and partners from practice, to test ideas at scale and imagine new possibilities.
architizer.com
San Remo // ShubinDonaldson Architects
Organization + OperationsSet into a steep hillside of Sullivan Canyon in Pacific Palisades, the San Remo Residence organizes stacked volumes toward the North with panoramic views of the natural landscape and the Getty beyond. The parti of the house is composed of two vertical and horizontal volumes on a stone limestone plinth, rooted into the rugged hillside.
architizer.com
Aldapeta María Ikastetxea School in San Sebastian // IDOM
Text description provided by the architects. The Aldapeta María Ikastetxea School, located on Aldapeta Galtzada Street in the City of San Sebastian, is situated on a privately owned plot of land on a headland called Alto de Aiete, from which there are views over La Concha Bay. The project...
‘Hidden Letters,’ About China’s Women-Only Secret Language, Acquired by Cargo Film & Releasing, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)
Cargo Film & Releasing has acquired domestic and international rights to director Violet Du Feng’s feature documentary “Hidden Letters.” The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. It won Best Documentary and the Audience Award at the Austin Asian American Film Festival. Cargo will premiere the film theatrically starting in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 9. “Hidden Letters” follows two millennial Chinese women connected by their passion for Nushu, a secret female-only language that for centuries has allowed women to communicate privately without men understanding their correspondence. While practices...
coingeek.com
IoT Forum’s Srdan Krco talks transforming the food supply chain with blockchain and IoT
Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the world has recognized just how critical efficient supply chains are, and a lot of effort and resources are going into this industry. Srdan Krco is one of those charged with improving food supply chains across Europe, and as the IoT Forum veteran told CoinGeek Backstage, blockchain could transform supply chains globally by introducing the long-needed data verifiability and immutability.
bicmagazine.com
Circulus announces $300 million structured solution from Apollo Infrastructure
Circulus Holdings, a producer of post-consumer resin (PCR) from recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and Apollo announced a $300 million innovative structured solution secured loan to support the company’s ongoing development of recycling infrastructure. Circulus is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization...
financefeeds.com
Match-Trade elevates Przemyslaw Wojtyna to head of payments solutions
California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies LLC announced the appointment of Przemyslaw Wojtyna in the role of head of payments solutions. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, with a global remit, Wojtyna will lead the payments growth business, delivering end-to-end payments solutions to customers globally, and continuing to promote the product modernization journey. His focus will be on supporting new and existing customers on their digital transformation journeys.
Hyosung Advanced Materials Obtains ISCC PLUS Certification
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. (Hyosung Advanced Materials) (KRX: 298050) has obtained the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS, a global sustainability certification program for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005416/en/ Hyosung Advanced Materials has obtained the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS. (Photo: Business Wire)
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
architizer.com
The Future of Architecture: “It’s Time To Stop Calling Buildings Sustainable.”
One of the buzziest and most debatable words in the architecture industry is sustainability. It is an increasingly common descriptor for our buildings, but the term may be so ubiquitous that we fail to question what it actually means. When terms like sustainable and organic become increasingly widespread, they often turn into all-encompassing and loosely-defined words that are overused in today’s rhetoric. So, how do we actually define sustainable building?
binbits.com
R Labs Drops Genesis NFT Collection ‘R Planet’, the key to unlocking the brand’s ecosystem
Company founded by former Bumble execs, serial financial entrepreneurs, and social impact creators advised by Web3 leaders Bored Room Ventures, Zeneca, and Project Godjira dropping first-ever limited NFT collection to drive measurable environmental and social inclusivity outcomes. R Planet believes in a new model: People (community first, always), Purpose (from...
Comments / 0