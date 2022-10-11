Nearly one in five (18%) households will try to hold off heating their homes until at least December, a survey has found.More than three-quarters of people (78%) said they would layer up and wear warmer clothes rather than put on the heating and over a fifth (22%) said switching their heating on would only happen on rare occasions, according to Nationwide Building Society.More than nine in 10 (91%) people are trying to switch on the lights less often.Nationwide released the findings as it starts to offer cost-of-living financial health checks to struggling members, with appointments in branch, over the telephone...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO