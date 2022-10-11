Read full article on original website
Here’s something that’ll send a shiver down your spine: Heating your home is going to be noticeably more expensive this winter. In fact, Americans are about to see the largest spike in their heating bills in more than a decade. But we’ve got eight tips to help you lower your own heating bill.
(NEXSTAR) – Americans busy clearing leaves from gutters and protecting their pipes may want to add another to-do before winter arrives – prepare for a spike in heating costs. On Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistics agency with the Energy Department, said that the residential and...
Mainers, facing skyrocketing home heating costs alongside general inflation surges, are worried they won't be able to afford to keep their houses warm through the winter, the head of a nonprofit that helps those in financial need told Fox News. "We always hear from our struggling neighbors, friends and family...
Nearly one in five (18%) households will try to hold off heating their homes until at least December, a survey has found.More than three-quarters of people (78%) said they would layer up and wear warmer clothes rather than put on the heating and over a fifth (22%) said switching their heating on would only happen on rare occasions, according to Nationwide Building Society.More than nine in 10 (91%) people are trying to switch on the lights less often.Nationwide released the findings as it starts to offer cost-of-living financial health checks to struggling members, with appointments in branch, over the telephone...
The government has confirmed that a £100 payment to home heating oil customers will be in the form of a credit to electricity bills. About two thirds of households in Northern Ireland use heating oil. The payment was announced last month as part of a package of measures to...
