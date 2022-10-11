ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
FOXBusiness

Winter is coming: Families have to brace for a large heating bill — again

Droves of families faced higher than average electric bills last winter due to a surge in the supply cost of the energy commodity. Unfortunately, according to some experts, this year won't be much different. Families already dealing with increased costs due to inflation are expected to pay even more than...
