ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Whoopi Goldberg Admits Sister Act 3 Probably Never Would Have Happened Without Hocus Pocus 2

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Disney is apparently moving forward on Sister Act 3, and Whoopi Goldberg is crediting the success of Hocus Pocus 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rLGA_0iVG4QwB00
(Image credit: Disney)

Disney+ has seen a number of popular Disney franchises get revivals from a new movie for Phineas and Ferb, to the recent sequel to the cult classic Hocus Pocus. Another movie that had been announced as in development in the last couple years is a third movie in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act series. That project, which had been so quiet many probably assumed it was dead, is now moving forward, and Goldberg thinks Hocus Pocus 2 is a big part of the reason why.

Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy, recently appeared on The View (via EW) where she was reunited with Whoopi Goldberg, the two had previously appeared in the Sister Act movies together. Najimy asked Whoopi about the potential Sister Act 3, as she apparently hasn’t heard any more about it than the rest of us. Najimy asked…

I haven't heard anything formal about 3 yet. I've heard rumblings of it. I think it'd be a blast of fun. I really look forward to the nuns that we were with that are still with us, seeing them again. They were fantastic, so much fun. … Where is that at? Is that happening?

As it turns out, there have been developments on Sister Act 3 as a script for the film has apparently been in development. The draft is expected to arrive as early as the end of this month. Goldberg said that she believes the successful reboot of Hocus Pocus played a part in getting the wheel turning on Sister Act 3. Goldberg said...

It is happening. We’re getting a script at the end of the month. It took a little while, but it's happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back. They finally said, 'Well, we might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.'

There is certainly reason to believe that the Hocus Pocus 2 success played a part in Sister Act 3 moving forward. Both are live action comedies from Disney that came out in the early ‘90s. The first Sister Act came out the year before the original Hocus Pocus, Sister Act 2, was released less than two years later. Hocus Pocus came out between the two.

Sister Act was popular enough in its day to get a sequel immediately. While Hocus Pocus became a cult classic that saw its sequel decades later, there's every reason to believe that the audience that made Hocus Pocus 2 a hit on Disney+ is likely to be interested in seeing Sister Act 3 as well. The fact that both films co-starred Kathy Najimy is probably just a coincidence, but it’s one that likely doesn’t hurt.

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Comments / 8

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
MOVIES
People

Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her

Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Kathy Najimy
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Hocus Pocus 2#Sister Act#Cult Classic#Film Star
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
People

Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'

Ashton Kutcher previously said he first told now-wife Mila Kunis "I love you" after drinking "a little too much tequila" Mila Kunis is sharing her side of Ashton Kutcher's drunk-in-love story. At the premiere of the actress's new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive Thursday, Kunis, 39, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 44-year-old Kutcher's assertion in a TikTok clip that he "might have had a little too much tequila" the first time he told Kunis he loved her was accurate. "It really happened," Kunis told ET. "Oh, I remember that...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy