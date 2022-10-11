ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

This Town Near Ottawa Is Decked Out For Halloween & Looks Like A Haunted Carnival

You don't need to jump through hoops to experience a spooky setting worthy of a Tim Burton movie this October. The town of Vaudreuil-Dorion has giant Halloween decorations again this year with a new 'scary carnival' theme. Less than an hour from Montreal, the municipality is only an hour and a half from Ottawa and makes for a picturesque fall road trip.
