Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.

The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.

Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.

In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island San Diego-Carlsbad Boulder Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Urban Honolulu Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Denver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.

Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.