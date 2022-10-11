Read full article on original website
Food Beast
Garlic Girls Rejoice For Chipotle’s New Garlic Guajillo Steak
When I got word that Chipotle was debuting an all new Garlic Guajillo Steak, my ears perked up as well as my appetite. Off the jump, the promise of tender steak seasoned with the bold and irresistible flavors of garlic and Guajillo peppers was something that piqued my interest enough to go on the hunt for it as soon as it became available.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
princesspinkygirl.com
Marshmallow Fudge
This easy Marshmallow Fudge recipe requires only 4 ingredients and a microwave and can be made in 8 fast minutes from start to finish. With a smooth, creamy chocolate base and soft, chewy mini marshmallows mixed in, a fuss-free and foolproof fudge is just as delicious as any long-cooked candy; no cooking on the stovetop or candy thermometer needed.
Food Beast
Eggo Releases First-Ever Vegan Waffle in Collaboration with MorningStar Farms
Included with the debut of two new plant-based products from the popular frozen food brand MorningStar Farms, Eggo’s has released its first-ever vegan waffle. Dubbed the “Incogmeato” line, MorningStar Farms is looking to expand its vegan-friendly options with their new Plant-Based Hot & Spicy Crispy Chik’n Filet and Chik’n & Eggo Liège Style Waffle Sandwich. Of the two, the waffle sandwich definitely has us waiting in mouthwatering anticipation.
Aldi Is Bringing The Sauce With This Year's Italian Week
As inflation problems persist, German-based supermarket behemoth Aldi has only grown in popularity for its low-cost foods relative to other major grocery chains (per Grocery Dive). There are plenty of ways Aldi keeps its costs so low, but in addition to its lower prices, it has developed somewhat of a cult following due to certain in-store brands of products not being available elsewhere. The brand is also known for its weekly specials that are often themed and tied to seasons or holidays.
leitesculinaria.com
Gnocchi Soup with Bacon and Cheese
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This gnocchi soup with bacon and cheese is a bowl of comforting goodness. For this Italian-inspired soup, pillowy potato gnocchi are nestled in a creamy, cheesy broth that’s chock full of vegetables, including carrots, celery, and kale. It’s everyday comfort food at its finest.
Food Beast
Taco Bell is Testing New Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos
Is Taco Bell going the birria route? The brand's two new tacos are similar enough to the popular dish to warrant the speculation. Taco Bell is testing two new Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos, with one featuring Seasoned Beef and the other offering Shredded Beef. Both varieties start with a freshly-fried white corn tortilla shell that's packed with melted cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses on the inside and grilled on the outside. They also come with your choice of a classic, savory red sauce or nacho cheese sauce for dipping.
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Earthquake Cake
The flavors of pumpkin, white chocolate and cream cheese collide to make this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Gooey, flavorful and the perfect autumn cake!. One of our new favorite cakes to make is this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Super easy ingredients help this come together in no time and the end results will have you drooling! Made with a spiced cake mix, pumpkin, cheesecake mixture and white chocolate, it is not lacking in flavor. Top it off with some ice cream and you have yourself the perfect cake! Want to try a new pumpkin recipe this year? Then you absolutely cannot pass up this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake recipe!
princesspinkygirl.com
Homemade Caramels
Our homemade Caramels recipe has only 5 ingredients and is super easy, even if it’s your first time making candy from scratch. Soft, chewy, rich, and buttery tasting, these melt-in-your-mouth morsels are so much better than anything store-bought. Easy Homemade Caramels (No Corn Syrup Needed) Our Homemade Caramel Candy...
Mila Kunis reveals her VERY healthy daily diet - including smoked fish, protein smoothies prepped by husband Ashton Kutcher and avocado toast (with a nightly two bites of ice cream!)
Mila Kunis has revealed what she eats in a day - with smoked fish, ice cream, avocado toast and protein smoothies among her favourite food items. In an episode of Harper's Bazaar's Food Diaries, the actress, 39, detailed her healthy diet and what meals she prepares for husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, and their children Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, five.
Onward State
Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dining Halls: Spicing Up Your College Diet
After a few weeks of strictly eating at the dining hall, perhaps you’ve found that the original excitement of trying the wide variety of food options offered at the commons has fizzled, and you’re stuck debating what to eat for dinner. The meals you enjoy have been occurring less frequently, and the ones you don’t like have been the only thing you’ve seen on Penn State Go.
Food Beast
KIT KAT Unveils Never-Ending Trick or Treat Bowl That 'Magically' Refills With Candy
If you've ever gone out trick or treating on Halloween and seen one of those 'Please Take One' signs, then you know what disappointment feels like. KIT KAT, however, has found a mystifying solution to this dilemma by introducing The Never-Ending KIT KAT Trick-or-Treat Bowl. So forget 'Please Take One'...
Food Beast
Reese's Puffs Collabs With AMBUSH On Limited Edition Cereal Box
Reese's Puffs is getting wavy with its newest partnership with popular high fashion label AMBUSH. The beloved cereal brand is known for their unique collabs, tapping in with legendary artist KAWS in 2021 to produce a limited edition box. On this latest collab, Reese's Puffs offers a limited edition cereal...
Onion burgers with steak seasoning
Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.
News 8 KFMB
Making the original Caesar Salad at the restaurant in Tijuana that created it
What makes the Caesar Salad so great is the simplicity of the ingredients. I made a Caesar salad with waiter Enrique Montoya with the help of Javier Plascencia.
Andrew Zimmern's French Onion Soup Just Broke The Internet
Now that it's fall, it's also finally soup season. Whereas seasonal favorites have made their way back into both restaurants and stores, like Panera's Autumn Squash Soup and Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup, there's nothing like a heaping bowl of fresh, homemade stew to warm up after a brisk walk during this time of year.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Pumpkin Chili
Our pumpkin chili recipe is screaming with flavor. It’s made with ground turkey, canned pumpkin, pinto beans, and roasted poblano peppers. What happens when you combine pumpkin puree and turkey chili? You get a mouthful of all the fall flavors and a nourishing meal. This turkey pumpkin chili uses...
