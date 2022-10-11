ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is ALREADY catching on... Benfica youth player copies the Manchester United veteran's reaction to his winner at Everton during UEFA Youth League clash with PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo's revealed a brand new celebration during Manchester United's clash with Everton and it appears to be catching on already. The Portuguese star normally carries out his trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring but decided to mark his 700th club level goal on Sunday with something new. Having scored the...
UEFA
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Alphonso Davies
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Ronaldo to defend himself after improper conduct charge

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Bayern#Bayern Munich#Champions League Group#Borussia Dortmund#English
FOX Sports

Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4

With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 39: Christian Pulisic

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. After experiencing the heartbreak of not qualifying for the World Cup as an 18-year-old in 2017, Christian Pulisic will bear the weight of expectations for the young United States men's national team at Qatar 2022.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Champions League reaction

No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Champions League has been 'cruel' to Barcelona - Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez said the Champions League has been cruel to Barcelona this season as they face being knocked out in the group stages for the second year running after failing to beat Inter Milan on Wednesday. Barca will be eliminated if Inter take three points from their final two games...
UEFA
ESPN

2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info

Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS
SB Nation

Kulusevski, Lucas Moura spotted in Tottenham training photos

Tottenham Hotspur have a pretty massive Champions League match coming up on Wednesday when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Googleplex Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We haven’t gotten team news or anything relating to a player injury update, but we can perhaps intuit some good news from the latest batch of photos at Tottenham’s training ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy