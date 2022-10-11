Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is ALREADY catching on... Benfica youth player copies the Manchester United veteran's reaction to his winner at Everton during UEFA Youth League clash with PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo's revealed a brand new celebration during Manchester United's clash with Everton and it appears to be catching on already. The Portuguese star normally carries out his trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring but decided to mark his 700th club level goal on Sunday with something new. Having scored the...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
Barcelona looking to rebound ahead of 2 crucial games
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to switch back into high gear. The Catalan team got off to a strong start this season but has begun to struggle just before crucial matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
Merritt Paulson steps down as Timbers, Thorns CEO, but remains silent on selling clubs
In the wake of a damning Sally Yates report, Merritt Paulson steps down as Portland Timbers, Thorns CEO. But he remains silent on if he'll sell clubs.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Antonio Rudiger's Little Piece Of UCL History Sees Real Madrid Deny Shakhtar Donetsk Memorable Win
Shakhtar were 29 seconds from recording a memorable win over Real Madrid in Warsaw, Poland.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to defend himself after improper conduct charge
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
FOX Sports
Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4
With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 39: Christian Pulisic
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. After experiencing the heartbreak of not qualifying for the World Cup as an 18-year-old in 2017, Christian Pulisic will bear the weight of expectations for the young United States men's national team at Qatar 2022.
FIFA・
Ex-star goalie Hope Solo objects to women's equal pay deal with U.S. Soccer
LOS ANGELES — Former goalkeeper Hope Solo objected to the equal pay lawsuit between her former teammates and the U.S. Soccer Federation, filing a notice in federal court. Solo sued the USSF in August 2018 alleging violations of the federal Equal Pay Act and sex status discrimination. While Solo's...
Barcelona on brink of Champions League exit after 3-3 draw with Inter Milan
Barcelona teeters precariously on the edge of exiting the Champions League for a second successive season at the group stage after a pulsating 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.
BBC
Champions League: Liverpool leave out Salah; Rangers start Sakala
It's now 3-1 for Napoli at home to Ajax after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia thunders home a penalty. Rangers v Liverpool (20:00) Liverpool have made changes, but they are all still top players. It's not like he's chucked in under 23s. Klopp will have an eye on the weekend game with Man City.
BBC
Champions League reaction
No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
ESPN
Champions League has been 'cruel' to Barcelona - Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez said the Champions League has been cruel to Barcelona this season as they face being knocked out in the group stages for the second year running after failing to beat Inter Milan on Wednesday. Barca will be eliminated if Inter take three points from their final two games...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
ESPN
2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info
Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
SB Nation
Kulusevski, Lucas Moura spotted in Tottenham training photos
Tottenham Hotspur have a pretty massive Champions League match coming up on Wednesday when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Googleplex Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We haven’t gotten team news or anything relating to a player injury update, but we can perhaps intuit some good news from the latest batch of photos at Tottenham’s training ground.
