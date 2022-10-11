MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO