Business Insider
15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
What's worth buying on Prime Day (and what to skip), according to experts
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — which takes place from Oct. 11-12 — is about a week away, and it will give Prime members a chance to shop discounts on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to pet supplies and more. Experts told us that October’s event — the first time Amazon has hosted a second Prime Day-esque event — is positioned to kickstart the holiday shopping season — in recent years, retailers have started offering deals earlier in the fall to give people more time to buy gifts. And this year especially, shoppers are changing their holiday shopping habits due to inflation and relying on sales to buy presents for loved ones: According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot, 52% of shoppers say they’ll shop pre-Black Friday sales in October with finding the best deals in mind as inflation impacts their holiday shopping budgets.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals, From Tech to Top Holiday Toys and More (Updating)
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that takes place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big savings...
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are already available—save on Ninja and KitchenAid before Black Friday 2022
Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals ahead Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.
This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
ETOnline.com
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Holiday Gifts for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More
After eagerly waiting and shopping early Black Friday sales from Target Day Deals to Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally underway. With the holiday season around the corner, this Prime Day-like sale comes at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices.
These are all the early Black Friday deals our editors are shopping during the Amazon Prime Day event
Here are the best early Black Friday deals our editors are shopping, including discounted TVs, eye massagers, Blu-Ray sets and more.
Amazon Prime Day is today—shop the best kitchen deals on Ninja and KitchenAid now
Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals during Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Fashion Deals Under $50 You'll Want to Add to Cart ASAP
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Fashion Deals Under $50 You'll Want to Add to Cart ASAP
Don't miss 100+ best kitchen deals before Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight
Take advantage of last-minute kitchen deals on Amazon Prime Day to make cooking easier. Save on cookware, appliances and more before sale over.
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying
Shark Amazon Prime Day 2 deal: Save £140 on this cordless vacuum cleaner in the Early Access Sale
Ruling in the competitive vacuum cleaner world, Shark has built itself a reputation for making models that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use. But while still more affordable than rivals such as Dyson, Shark models do come at a cost.Luckily, Amazon’s second Prime Day (dubbed its Early Access Sale) of the year has arrived – and with it, a sea of savings across home appliances, mattresses, tech, fitness and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIf you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum model, the online giant has slashed its prices on some of Shark’s bestselling models –...
The best toy deals at Amazon's Prime Day-like early Black Friday sale: Little Live Pets, board games, Lego and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon has officially unveiled its 2022 Toys We Love List. The annual list includes more than 100 toy gift ideas...
HuffPost
All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Travel Products
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!. Note: To get these deals...
The Best Dyson Deals Aren’t Actually on Amazon This Year — But Here’s Where to Find Them
ETOnline.com
All The Best Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop from Amazon's October Prime Day Sale
Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale still has major discounts available on your favorite makeup, hair tools, and skincare products. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Amazon's October Prime Day deals you can still shop now.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
