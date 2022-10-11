Read full article on original website
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
fox5atlanta.com
Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern
The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
secretatlanta.co
8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day
If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
scoopotp.com
Viva Chicken Enters Georgia Market
VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes. We spoke with a Viva representative who said Georgia has been on the restaurant’s radar for some time. Atlanta is a natural market of expansion for them as it is the largest, and closest to Charlotte, NC where their company is based. The second Georgia location, in Alpharetta, is slated to open early 2023.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening first checkout-free concession stand
ATLANTA — As if The Benz wasn't already committed to its revolutionized fan experience, the stadium is now implementing its first-ever checkout-free concession stand. Dubbed ATL Market, the new "grab and go" checkout method will allow fans to tap, insert or swipe their debit or credit card or phone payment in order to enter the market. Then, you just simply grab whatever food or drink you want and exit the market without needing to check out, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in a statement on Thursday.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
secretatlanta.co
Cast A Spell At This Hocus Pocus Themed Halloween Pop-Up Bar In Atlanta
Disney recently surprised Hocus Pocus fans to a magical sequel, following a lengthy break after the first movie premiered in the early 90s. In Atlanta, one bar in particular is honoring the return of the Sanderson sisters on an epic scale. Renowned for the inventive pop-up’s that take over the...
cohaitungchi.com
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
The B Spot to serve breakfast, brunch in Morrow
The menu for the restaurant is still under development, but one focus will be speciality pancakes.
secretatlanta.co
The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return
The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings
A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week. 1450 West Peachtree Street A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would […] The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
buckhead.com
Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community
Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
