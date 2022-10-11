ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern

The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day

If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Viva Chicken Enters Georgia Market

VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes. We spoke with a Viva representative who said Georgia has been on the restaurant’s radar for some time. Atlanta is a natural market of expansion for them as it is the largest, and closest to Charlotte, NC where their company is based. The second Georgia location, in Alpharetta, is slated to open early 2023.
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening first checkout-free concession stand

ATLANTA — As if The Benz wasn't already committed to its revolutionized fan experience, the stadium is now implementing its first-ever checkout-free concession stand. Dubbed ATL Market, the new "grab and go" checkout method will allow fans to tap, insert or swipe their debit or credit card or phone payment in order to enter the market. Then, you just simply grab whatever food or drink you want and exit the market without needing to check out, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in a statement on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
Michael Malarkey
secretatlanta.co

Cast A Spell At This Hocus Pocus Themed Halloween Pop-Up Bar In Atlanta

Disney recently surprised Hocus Pocus fans to a magical sequel, following a lengthy break after the first movie premiered in the early 90s. In Atlanta, one bar in particular is honoring the return of the Sanderson sisters on an epic scale. Renowned for the inventive pop-up’s that take over the...
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta

Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
ATLANTA, GA
#Food Drink Info#Atlanta Beltline#Bar Info#Craft Beer#Beer Day#Craft Brewery#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Latest Brewery#New Realm#Scottish
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings

A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week. 1450 West Peachtree Street A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would […] The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community

Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
