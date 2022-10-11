ATLANTA — As if The Benz wasn't already committed to its revolutionized fan experience, the stadium is now implementing its first-ever checkout-free concession stand. Dubbed ATL Market, the new "grab and go" checkout method will allow fans to tap, insert or swipe their debit or credit card or phone payment in order to enter the market. Then, you just simply grab whatever food or drink you want and exit the market without needing to check out, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in a statement on Thursday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO