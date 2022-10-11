ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

No. 11 Jackets Tame Tigers

Georgia Tech’s dominance started in the first set as the Jackets took seven straight points to leap ahead, 9-2. An ensuing five-point run increased the advantage to double digits, moving the White and Gold further in front, 14-4. The lead proved to be insurmountable as Tech went on to claim four of the final five points with kills from four different Yellow Jackets. Sophomore right-side hitter Laura Fischer capped the set with her kill as Georgia Tech took set one by double digits, 25-13.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jones Elected to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

MACON, Ga. – Georgia Tech quarterback great Shawn Jones, who helped lead the Yellow Jackets to the 1990 National Championship, has been named to the Class of 2023 for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced. Jones joins a class that includes NAIA basketball All-American Jackie Bradford,...
MACON, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Men Take Their Turn at ACC Tipoff Wednesday

THE FLATS – Head coach Josh Pastner and returning senior starters Kyle Sturdivant and Rodney Howard are representing the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team Wednesday at the ACC Tipoff, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, N.C. Fans can watch much of the activity live throughout the day on the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

No. 11 Georgia Tech to Face Clemson, Duke

THE FLATS – No. 11 Georgia Tech volleyball (11-4, 4-2 ACC) is set for another week of conference play, hosting Clemson (11-7, 2-4 ACC) for a midweek contest before heading to Duke (10-7, 1-5 ACC) to wrap up the week. The Yellow Jackets will battle the Tigers on Wednesday...
ATLANTA, GA

