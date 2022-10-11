Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient
No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
Herschel Walker Son Calls Out Republicans 'Suspicious' of Abortion Response
"Everything has been a lie," Christian Walker said about his father, a U.S. Senate candidate, in a video posted Tuesday.
Warnock says Walker 'has trouble with the truth' but does not comment on abortion allegations
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said Saturday that his Republican rival Herschel Walker "has trouble with the truth" but did not directly address the recent allegation that Walker once paid for a woman to have an abortion.
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Herschel Walker Says He Needs To 'Spank' His Son After 22-Year-Old Disowned GOP Senate Candidate Over Abortion Allegations
Herschel Walker said he needed to “spank” his son after the 22-year-old slammed the GOP Senate candidate on social media over the ongoing abortion allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned. The awkward joke took place while Herschel was speaking to an Evangelical congregation during a prayer luncheon on...
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend, whose identity he says he knows, is lying about abortion
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said Tuesday that he now knows the identity of the person alleging that he reimbursed her for the cost of an abortion procedure more than a decade ago, but said he has not spoken to the ex-girlfriend since the news broke and accused her of lying.
Cori Bush says doctors continued abortion procedure after she changed her mind: 'No, I’m not ready'
Democrat Congresswoman Cori Bush describes her experience telling doctors "No" while they ignored her and continued with an abortion she says she "was not ready for."
JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
Herschel Walker's son trashes him and conservative supporters after report he paid for abortion: 'You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy'
The son of pro-life Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker again lashed out at his father on social media. "Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them," Christian Walker said. This comes after a report that said Herschel Walker previously...
Hershel Walker’s Son Christian Blasts Him As A Liar & Hypocrite After Dad’s Abortion Denial
Christian Walker, 23, has lashed out at his father Herschel Walker after a detailed report in which a woman claiming to be the Senate candidate’s former girlfriend alleged that his dad got her pregnant and then paid for her abortion in 2009. The allegation has received huge media attention because Herschel has taken a hard stance against abortion, saying in his campaign that if elected, he supports a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions–not even to spare the pregnant woman’s life. Christian, who was previously the only acknowledged son of Walker and his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, (whom Herschel divorced in 2002,) is an emerging influencer and podcaster with 281K Twitter followers. His father Herschel was found to have fathered three other children, after a Daily Beast report in June exposed the Republican senate hopeful from Georgia as having a 2014 paternity suit against him for a now 10-year-old son. According to a statement given June 15 by Herschel to the outlet, he also has two other children, bringing the total to four — Christian was previously unaware of his siblings.
Anti-abortion extremist Herschel Walker is a raging hypocrite. Surprised?
Herschel Walker is a former NFL football player turned Republican candidate who is running for a crucial Senate seat in Georgia and has extremely hardline views on abortion. He supports a ban on the procedure with no exceptions for rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is in danger – circumstances he describes as “excuses”. He has also repeatedly likened abortion to murder.
