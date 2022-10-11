Read full article on original website
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. A Yuma County judge on Thursday rejected 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes’ plea for just probation and said he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona seized the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted in the state, and it happened in the primary.
Scott Walker Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
DeSantis eases voting rules in Florida counties hit by Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday extended early voting in the counties hit hardest by Hurricane Ian as officials in southwest Florida scramble to ready themselves for an election less than a month away. In an executive order, DeSantis allowed Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties to set up additional early...
1st guilty pleas entered in large federal food program fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first batch of guilty pleas involving about 50 people charged in a large-scale scheme to defraud a federal meals program in Minnesota have been entered in court. Hadith Ahmed, who worked for the Feeding Our Future program, became the first employee to plead guilty and testify about the fraud. He admitted to taking more than $1.3 million in bribes to help other co-conspirators. Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal child nutrition programs that provide free meals to low-income children and adults. Prosecutors are calling it the largest pandemic-related fraud in the U.S.
Tracking morning thunderstorms, and afternoon sunshine
TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
