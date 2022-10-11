ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows

In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Vallely
Kansas Reflector

Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PORTLAND, OR
930 AM KMPT

UM Named Best in America for Community and National Service

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has received a prestigious award from Washington Monthly as the top university in the U.S. for service to its community and the entire country. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Monday for details about the...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Hurricane Ian Will Not Cause a Rise in Missoula Gas Prices

According to an oil industry expert, Hurricane Ian will not be the cause of higher oil and eventually gasoline prices across the U.S. KGVO News spoke to Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with Gas Buddy about the dire warning issued by President Biden to oil companies not to take advantage of the hurricane to raise the price of oil. DeHaan said the President’s comments were merely political rhetoric.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Woke#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Woke Army#The Biden Administration#The National Guard#Mindless War
montanakaimin.com

Entire ASUM committee replaced after communications breach

A new group of senators took over a committee that decides future members of the Associated Students of the University of Montana after the student government removed most of the previous interview committee because of confidentiality violations. A full committee reassignment has not been seen for years, according to ASUM...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy