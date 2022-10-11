Read full article on original website
Related
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
Montana Woman Makes World News For All The Wrong Reasons
Here in Montana, hunting is a way of life. For generations, Montanans have fed their families with wild game, however, a Montana woman has made world news for mistaking a domesticated dog for a wolf. The husky was one of several that had been released into the woods. Many of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sand Creek Massacre site will be expanded to preserve Native American tribes' sacred land
The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows
In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Flathead Reservation Students Headed to Kennedy Space Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just imagine, middle school students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation will be traveling courtesy of the University of Montana Spectrum Discovery Area to the Kennedy Space Center in early October to view the launch of the Space X Crew-5 mission.
UM Named Best in America for Community and National Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has received a prestigious award from Washington Monthly as the top university in the U.S. for service to its community and the entire country. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Monday for details about the...
Hurricane Ian Will Not Cause a Rise in Missoula Gas Prices
According to an oil industry expert, Hurricane Ian will not be the cause of higher oil and eventually gasoline prices across the U.S. KGVO News spoke to Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with Gas Buddy about the dire warning issued by President Biden to oil companies not to take advantage of the hurricane to raise the price of oil. DeHaan said the President’s comments were merely political rhetoric.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanakaimin.com
Entire ASUM committee replaced after communications breach
A new group of senators took over a committee that decides future members of the Associated Students of the University of Montana after the student government removed most of the previous interview committee because of confidentiality violations. A full committee reassignment has not been seen for years, according to ASUM...
Tester fields questions at Helena town hall
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, took questions on subjects ranging from voting rights to mental health services in Helena Friday.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 1