ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Men’s Rugby League World Cup: group-by-group preview

Previous best: Runners-up (1975, 1995, 2017) The good news for the hosts? Australia and New Zealand are on the opposite side of the draw. The bad news? They’re in a group with the hugely fancied Samoans, against whom they kick off the tournament in Newcastle on Saturday. Win that and they will be confident of making the semi-finals at least with minimum fuss. Lose it and there’s the prospect of facing Tonga in the quarter-finals. The form of breakthrough youngsters such as Jack Welsby and Dom Young will be key to how a new-look England fares.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#International Cricket#Cricket Matches#Zimbabwe Cricket#Anti Corruption Tribunal
BBC

Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth

Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
SPORTS
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FIFA
Daily Mail

France midfielder N'Golo Kante 'suffers injury relapse just five weeks before the 2022 World Cup and just three weeks before Didier Deschamps selects his squad for Qatar'

N'Golo Kante could be ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after relapsing from his hamstring injury, according to reports. Kante sustained the injury during Chelsea's draw with Tottenham in August. He was substituted in the 84th minute and replaced by Conor Gallagher. The 31-year-old underwent regular rehab...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jamaica out to make people ‘sit up and take notice’ at World Cup

Jamaica captain Ashton Golding says the ‘Reggae Warriors’ are determined to prove they are more than just a “gimmick” when they kick off their inaugural Rugby League World Cup finals campaign against Ireland at Headingley on Sunday.Golding is one of three Super League players – along with Huddersfield Giants team-mates Michael Lawrence and Kieran Rush – in a squad that also features six players from Duhaney Park Red Sharks, the dominant force in Jamaica’s domestic competition.Despite still lacking a single dedicated rugby pitch in the country, Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to qualify for the finals at the third...
RUGBY
BBC

Keaton Jennings' England recall for Pakistan tour 'feels like a debut'

Opener Keaton Jennings says his recall to the England squad for the tour of Pakistan "feels like a debut again". The 30-year-old played the last of his 17 Tests in 2019 but has been rewarded for a fine summer for Lancashire, in which he averaged 72.53. "I don't think there...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola is handed a three-week ban for dangerous play against Newcastle... but he will be available for England's autumn Tests next month, starting with Argentina

England prop Mako Vunipola has received a three-week ban after being sent off in Saracens' Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle. But it means he will be available for England's autumn Tests, starting against Argentina on November 6. Vunipola, who has won 70 caps, was dismissed for dangerous play in a...
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Rob Burrow to be guest of honour

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Former England scrum-half Rob Burrow will be the guest of honour when the Rugby League World Cup gets under way at St James' Park on Saturday.
RUGBY
Front Office Sports

London, Paris Balk At World Cup Watch Parties

Some of the world’s biggest soccer hubs are tuning out the World Cup. London joined Paris and other French cities in declining to organize fan zones or watch parties in protest of World Cup host Qatar’s human rights record. The November tournament “progressively turned itself into a human...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy