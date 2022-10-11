Read full article on original website
United States Women’s National Team vs Spain: How to watch USWNT soccer
Coming off the loss to England, the United States Women’s National Team will be hungry for a win, facing off against Spain on Tuesday, October 11 at 2 p.m. EST at El Sadar Stadium in Navarra, Spain. The match will air on TV on ESPN2, and viewers can stream...
NFL・
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Men’s Rugby League World Cup: group-by-group preview
Previous best: Runners-up (1975, 1995, 2017) The good news for the hosts? Australia and New Zealand are on the opposite side of the draw. The bad news? They’re in a group with the hugely fancied Samoans, against whom they kick off the tournament in Newcastle on Saturday. Win that and they will be confident of making the semi-finals at least with minimum fuss. Lose it and there’s the prospect of facing Tonga in the quarter-finals. The form of breakthrough youngsters such as Jack Welsby and Dom Young will be key to how a new-look England fares.
Sporting News
'Self-entitled' - Sydney Roosters slammed by Football Australia official over Allianz Stadium sign
Sydney Roosters have been accused of being 'self-entitled' and having 'an inflated sense of importance' by a Football Australia official after a spat over a sign at the new Allianz Stadium. Prior to their first match in the new venue last weekend, Sydney FC erected a tarpaulin over an illuminated...
BBC
Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth
Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
France midfielder N'Golo Kante 'suffers injury relapse just five weeks before the 2022 World Cup and just three weeks before Didier Deschamps selects his squad for Qatar'
N'Golo Kante could be ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after relapsing from his hamstring injury, according to reports. Kante sustained the injury during Chelsea's draw with Tottenham in August. He was substituted in the 84th minute and replaced by Conor Gallagher. The 31-year-old underwent regular rehab...
Samoa out to write final chapter of rugby league’s Pacific Revolution | Patrick Skene
In a bubble away from contract negotiations and negative media, culture is blending this team of stars into a star team
Sporting News
Matildas end European drought against Denmark as they build momentum ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup
The Matildas have claimed their second win in four days, this time downing Denmark 3-1 in Viborg. Australia hadn't beat European opposition away from home since 2013 and had to dig deep to end that nine-year drought. Denmark opened the scoring after just one minute via Everton midfielder Karen Holmgaard...
Jamaica out to make people ‘sit up and take notice’ at World Cup
Jamaica captain Ashton Golding says the ‘Reggae Warriors’ are determined to prove they are more than just a “gimmick” when they kick off their inaugural Rugby League World Cup finals campaign against Ireland at Headingley on Sunday.Golding is one of three Super League players – along with Huddersfield Giants team-mates Michael Lawrence and Kieran Rush – in a squad that also features six players from Duhaney Park Red Sharks, the dominant force in Jamaica’s domestic competition.Despite still lacking a single dedicated rugby pitch in the country, Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to qualify for the finals at the third...
Tennis-Swiatek downs Zheng to reach San Diego quarters
Oct 13 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek tamed China's Zheng Qinwen 6-4 4-6 6-1 on Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open and close in on an eighth title this season.
BBC
Keaton Jennings' England recall for Pakistan tour 'feels like a debut'
Opener Keaton Jennings says his recall to the England squad for the tour of Pakistan "feels like a debut again". The 30-year-old played the last of his 17 Tests in 2019 but has been rewarded for a fine summer for Lancashire, in which he averaged 72.53. "I don't think there...
Which countries need a visa to enter Qatar for the World Cup?
All the visa requirements you need to know for travellers attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Five England stars to watch as experience, speed and strength combine
The Wakefield-born Newcastle Knights star has certainly made an impression in the NRL since making his debut in 2021, combining his speed and strength to score 14 tries in 20 appearances in the 2022 season together with 67 tackle breaks and an average of 134 metres carried. The 21-year-old quickly...
Saracens prop Mako Vunipola is handed a three-week ban for dangerous play against Newcastle... but he will be available for England's autumn Tests next month, starting with Argentina
England prop Mako Vunipola has received a three-week ban after being sent off in Saracens' Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle. But it means he will be available for England's autumn Tests, starting against Argentina on November 6. Vunipola, who has won 70 caps, was dismissed for dangerous play in a...
Indian cricket star MS Dhoni launches the 'Droni' camera drone
Legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become a brand ambassador for drone company Garuda Aerospace
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Rob Burrow to be guest of honour
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Former England scrum-half Rob Burrow will be the guest of honour when the Rugby League World Cup gets under way at St James' Park on Saturday.
hotelnewsme.com
Jannah Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Visitors with an Exclusive Offer for the Much-Awaited FIFA World Cup 2022
With only weeks to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jannah Hotels and Resorts is offering visitors to the UAE an exciting offer to stay at a comfortable accommodation with unbeatable prices throughout the games. With daily shuttle flights operating between the UAE and Qatar...
London, Paris Balk At World Cup Watch Parties
Some of the world’s biggest soccer hubs are tuning out the World Cup. London joined Paris and other French cities in declining to organize fan zones or watch parties in protest of World Cup host Qatar’s human rights record. The November tournament “progressively turned itself into a human...
