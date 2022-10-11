Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every hero needs a sidekick. Every main course needs a side dish. No man is an island. Pick a cliche. The point is that everyone and everything needs someone or something to complement them. Even the most powerful force on earth doesn’t exist on its own such as NBA superstars.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
Sixers Rival Hawks Could Boost Roster With Big Move
An Eastern Conference contender, the Atlanta Hawks, are looking at the disgruntled Jae Crowder.
Sporting News
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets
Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season
The Western Conference is looking really stacked for the 2022-23 NBA Season.
iheart.com
Pelicans Home Opener Sold Out
The New Orleans Pelicans will play their first home game of the season in front of a packed house. Pelicans fans have high hopes for the team this year after last season ended with their first playoff appearance since 2018. The Pelicans will begin the campaign on the road against...
Facing Pat Riley in 2020 NBA Finals was tough for LeBron, Jeanie Buss
After a long drought following Kobe Bryant’s Achilles injury in 2013 and a tumultuous 2019-20 season, the 2020 NBA Finals brought a long-awaited return to glory for the Los Angeles Lakers. They defeated the Miami Heat there to win their 17th championship and return to the mountaintop of the...
NBA teams that never won a championship
There are 12 NBA teams that never won a championship. If that seems like a high number, it’s important to
Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Wednesday’s preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
Nuggets PA introduces DeAndre Jordan as Suns big Deandre Ayton in starting lineups
Not again Last season, the Nuggets had Clippers guard Amir Coffey's face on the scoreboard jumbotron at Ball Arena when introducing Devin Booker in the Suns starting lineup. "That was disrespectful,"...
'They Are Convinced Their Massive Offseason Swing Wasn't Just A Home Run, But A Grand Slam': Brian Windhorst Gets Real On The Timberwolves' Confidence Level Following Rudy Gobert Trade
The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly all-in title run after acquiring Rudy Gobert.
DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic primed for the regular season
DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic put forth fantastic performances in the preseason. Can they carry that over to the regular season?
Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine sidelined 3-4 weeks with sprained elbow
It could’ve been worse, but news that Patrik Laine has a sprained right elbow is still bad for him and the Blue Jackets. Laine, who was injured in the second period of a 4-1 season-opening loss Wednesday at the Carolina Hurricanes, is expected to miss three-to-four weeks. That means he might miss up to...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies announce festivities for home opener Wednesday night against the New York Knicks
Memphis Native and Saxophonist Kirk Whalum to Perform National Anthem; NLE Choppa Performs During Player Introductions; Memphians Project Pat and Big Boogie Halftime Performance. Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will host their 2022-23 regular season home opener next Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. as they face the New...
