Stocks fall, dollar rises with economic data, rates in focus
SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
US stocks stage big reversal to jump 2% after September inflation hits highest level since 1982
"In one line: Awful," Panthenon Macro's chief economist Ian Shepherdson said of September's hot CPI report.
kitco.com
Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
TSX falls for fifth day as utilities slide
TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by declines for the utilities sector and Cameco Corp, as U.S. producer price data bolstered expectations for additional aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market
The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Which ASX-listed penny stocks can be explored today?
After a poor overnight session at wall street, the Australian share market was expected to head down south, but today, ASX gained 4.50 points defying the expectations today. Over the last five days, however, the index has lost 2.44% and 8.67% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index, too, was trading in the green zone with a slight surge of 0.19%. Stocks we explore today- St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ), SportsHero (ASX:SHO), OpenLearning (ASX:OLL).
kalkinemedia.com
Miners boost ASX 200 at open; Johns Lyng up 6%
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, rising 17.70 points, or 0.27%, to 6,685.50. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged. The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street starting the week on a muted...
Japan's foreign currency reserves hit 5-year low after record decline while massive yen intervention flops
Foreign currency reserves in Japan hit a five-year low of $1.24 trillion, after a record monthly drop of $54 billion. The fall in reserves is due the falling value of foreign bonds amid the dollar's rise and the $20 billion spent to aid the declining yen. But the yen is...
kalkinemedia.com
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
Why Nio Stock Bounced and Then Fell Today
Investors were initially excited about some related EV news but then got worried about the economy.
invezz.com
Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’
Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why CSL slips despite reaffirming profit guidance? l Bank of Queensland Surge by 6%
In todays show we cover: Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ), Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) and CSL (ASX:CSL). The Australian share market traded on a negative note. In one hour of the market open, the S&P/ASX200 was down just 6.50 points today to 6,638.50. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.60% and 8.82% over the last 52 weeks. ASX All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 7.90 points or 0.12% to 6,836.40. The volatility index, A-VIX was down just 0.02 points today to 19.65. Sectors are mixed today along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
