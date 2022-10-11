Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsi Gabbard’s ties to secretive cult may explain her perplexing political journey
Tulsi Gabbard has staked out extreme positions on LGBT+ rights, spread disinformation about Ukrainian biolabs, and claimed she was being shadowbanned by Big Tech while using her vast social media footprint to label Joe Biden a “warmonger”.In one breath Gabbard expresses a desire to bring love and aloha from her native Hawaii to the world, in the next she is fanning conspiracy theories on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.This week, Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, claiming it had become “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”.The decision came as little surprise to anyone who has...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard is not alone
Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
Rob Schneider says Tulsi Gabbard is right to leave behind Democrats' woke 'mob of idealogues'
Actor and comedian Rob Schneider responds to Tulsi Gababrd's departure from the Democratic Party and weighs in on Hollywood cancel culture on 'Fox & Friends.'
Tulsi Gabbard scorches 'woke' Dems, takes aim at Kamala Harris: 'Perfect example of everything wrong' with DC
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke out against the 'woke Democratic Party on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Wednesday and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris.
RELATED PEOPLE
Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values
ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement
Trump and company took their racist carnival show on the road, this time stopping in Minden, Nevada. Despite not running for re-election, Trump, joined by Republican elected officials like Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, riled up the base with misinformation and fear-mongering. The junior senator from Alabama decided he needed to...
Democrat-turned-GOP congressman commends Gabbard for leaving party: moderate Dems 'don't exist anymore’
FIRST ON FOX: The congressman who left the Democratic Party three years ago to join the GOP commended former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for leaving the party as well, saying that moderate Democrats "don’t exist anymore." Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., commended Gabbard for her departure, saying in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bye Felicia Trends After Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Defects From Democratic Party
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced via a video that she is leaving the Democratic Party, alleging that it exists as a "cabal." The post Bye Felicia Trends After Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Defects From Democratic Party appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan she was shunned by Democrats ‘over and over’ for appearing on Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard went on The Joe Rogan Experience hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to say she had lost friends over her Fox News appearances.“It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on.’ To people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you,” Ms Gabbard told the podcast host.When asked if she had experienced that treatment, Ms Gabbard replied: “Over and over”.“And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost...
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party, claims it is 'elitist'
WASHINGTON - Former Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party. Gabbard tweeted a video saying she can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party, which is "now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Democrats echo Tulsi Gabbard on why they left the party: 'They shut down' opposing views
Former Democrats Jim Neil, Beth Ann Rosica, and Rosa Arellano joined 'Fox & Friends First' Wednesday to show their support for former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
goodmorningamerica.com
Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend, whose identity he says he knows, is lying about abortion
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said Tuesday that he now knows the identity of the person alleging that he reimbursed her for the cost of an abortion procedure more than a decade ago, but said he has not spoken to the ex-girlfriend since the news broke and accused her of lying.
Republican blasts Tommy Tuberville’s “outrageous” reparations rant — and evangelicals who enable him
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, broke down the racist rant by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., at former President Donald Trump's Nevada rally this weekend, during which he appeared to equate criminal justice reform with slavery reparations and said Democrats are "pro-crime" because "they think the people who do the crime are owed that."
Tulsi Gabbard tells Tucker why she's done with Dems, Biden defends his son Hunter and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Tulsi Gabbard is going to be Trump's VP, Greg Gutfeld predicts
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reflected on former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's decision to leave the Democratic Party on "The Five" Tuesday, saying she is the "definition of an individual" and predicting she will be former President Trump's running mate in 2024. GREG GUTFELD: The thing I like about Tulsi...
Tulsi Gabbard speaks out after leaving 'woke' Democratic Party: My 'loyalty' is to the country, not the caucus
Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said her love of freedom was behind her decision to leave the Democratic Party, telling Fox News' Tucker Carlson she could no longer be a member of a party that seeks to "destroy" and silence its opponents and undermine freedom. "I've always been an independent-minded...
WRDW-TV
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges. “No one should be in jail just for using or possession of marijuana. It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white, black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.” President Joe Biden states.
BET
Stacy Abrams Says She’s Confident She’s Got the Black Georgia Vote Behind Her
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed concerns that she doesn’t have adequate support from Black voters in her second run for governor. In an appearance Oct. 9 on “Fox News Sunday” she said the claims are a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout,” insisted her polling numbers among Black voters are strong, and also said she is unconcerned about incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holding events to court Black voters before the November election.
Comments / 0