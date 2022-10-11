ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard’s ties to secretive cult may explain her perplexing political journey

Tulsi Gabbard has staked out extreme positions on LGBT+ rights, spread disinformation about Ukrainian biolabs, and claimed she was being shadowbanned by Big Tech while using her vast social media footprint to label Joe Biden a “warmonger”.In one breath Gabbard expresses a desire to bring love and aloha from her native Hawaii to the world, in the next she is fanning conspiracy theories on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.This week, Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, claiming it had become “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”.The decision came as little surprise to anyone who has...
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
NBC News

Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values

ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan she was shunned by Democrats ‘over and over’ for appearing on Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard went on The Joe Rogan Experience hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to say she had lost friends over her Fox News appearances.“It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on.’ To people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you,” Ms Gabbard told the podcast host.When asked if she had experienced that treatment, Ms Gabbard replied: “Over and over”.“And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost...
Salon

Republican blasts Tommy Tuberville’s “outrageous” reparations rant — and evangelicals who enable him

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, broke down the racist rant by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., at former President Donald Trump's Nevada rally this weekend, during which he appeared to equate criminal justice reform with slavery reparations and said Democrats are "pro-crime" because "they think the people who do the crime are owed that."
WRDW-TV

Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges. “No one should be in jail just for using or possession of marijuana. It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white, black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.” President Joe Biden states.
BET

Stacy Abrams Says She’s Confident She’s Got the Black Georgia Vote Behind Her

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed concerns that she doesn’t have adequate support from Black voters in her second run for governor. In an appearance Oct. 9 on “Fox News Sunday” she said the claims are a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout,” insisted her polling numbers among Black voters are strong, and also said she is unconcerned about incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holding events to court Black voters before the November election.
