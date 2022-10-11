Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC
Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
Nebraska Coach Throws Major Shade At Rutgers' Crowd
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph threw some serious shade at Rutgers' "sellout" crowd at SHI Stadium this past weekend. The interim head coach doesn't believe the program was honest about its true fan total. He hopes Purdue can bring a better atmosphere in the Cornhuskers' next away matchup this weekend. "I...
What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan
Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson has wild response to Ayo Dosunmu comparison for IU freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino
Mike Woodson had a dubious response when it came to one comparison for a star Indiana freshman. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis can see the firepower in 5-star prospect Jalen Hood-Schifino. Can Woodson?. Jackson-Davis compared Hood-Schifino to Illinois legend Ayo Dosunmu during B1G Basketball Media Days. When asked what he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
saturdaytradition.com
Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin
Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
saturdaytradition.com
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB
Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
How ESPN’s FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule, starting with Michigan
It’s been two weeks since we last saw Penn State on the football field, but the Nittany Lions return to action this weekend with a big road trip to Michigan. As most have expected, Penn State will be the road underdog this weekend against the No. 4 Wolverines in a stadium that has historically not been too kind to them over the years. Penn State remains a top 10 team in the national rankings after Week 6, setting up a showdown of undefeated top 10 teams this weekend in Ann Arbor. It should go without saying that there is a good...
saturdaytradition.com
Burying the Hatchet? Wisconsin shares image of Greg Gard, Juwan Howard together during B1G Media Days
Things tend to simmer down over time. That might be the case when it comes to Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. The pair took a picture together during B1G Basketball Media Days. Both Gard and Howard got into a heated argument during the closing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State's toughest game of 2022 season predicted by 247Sports writer
Ohio State fans should not be surprised by this prediction. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer had predictions for every remaining undefeated team that you can view here. Hummer went on to give each team their toughest remaining opponent, trap game, and chance to win out with how the rest of their schedule is set up.
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State prepares for pivotal weekend against two top-5 Big Ten teams
The Ohio State field hockey team will host Iowa Friday and Northwestern Sunday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State looks to extend its four-game win streak this weekend and force its way into the Big Ten Tournament against two conference opponents.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason
Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando shares new top 10 after Week 6 of 2022 season
Tim Brando has a new top 10, and one B1G program tops the list. Ohio State is off to a roaring start this season, notching wins in every game for a 6-0 record. Since the Buckeyes escaped with a 21-10 opening-day victory over Notre Dame, no one has come close to beating Ohio State. The most points that the defense has allowed is 21 when Ohio State played Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz has interesting answer when asked about upside of switching QBs halfway through season
Brian Ferentz got asked about a potential quarterback change at Iowa. Iowa currently sits 7th in the B1G West, dropping games to Iowa State, Michigan, and Illinois. The Hawkeyes have struggled on both sides of the ball, but especially offensively. In the Week 1 contest against South Dakota State, Iowa...
saturdaytradition.com
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup
Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
Comments / 0