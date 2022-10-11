ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC

Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Throws Major Shade At Rutgers' Crowd

Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph threw some serious shade at Rutgers' "sellout" crowd at SHI Stadium this past weekend. The interim head coach doesn't believe the program was honest about its true fan total. He hopes Purdue can bring a better atmosphere in the Cornhuskers' next away matchup this weekend. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan

Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin

Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How ESPN’s FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule, starting with Michigan

It’s been two weeks since we last saw Penn State on the football field, but the Nittany Lions return to action this weekend with a big road trip to Michigan. As most have expected, Penn State will be the road underdog this weekend against the No. 4 Wolverines in a stadium that has historically not been too kind to them over the years. Penn State remains a top 10 team in the national rankings after Week 6, setting up a showdown of undefeated top 10 teams this weekend in Ann Arbor. It should go without saying that there is a good...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's toughest game of 2022 season predicted by 247Sports writer

Ohio State fans should not be surprised by this prediction. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer had predictions for every remaining undefeated team that you can view here. Hummer went on to give each team their toughest remaining opponent, trap game, and chance to win out with how the rest of their schedule is set up.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason

Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando shares new top 10 after Week 6 of 2022 season

Tim Brando has a new top 10, and one B1G program tops the list. Ohio State is off to a roaring start this season, notching wins in every game for a 6-0 record. Since the Buckeyes escaped with a 21-10 opening-day victory over Notre Dame, no one has come close to beating Ohio State. The most points that the defense has allowed is 21 when Ohio State played Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup

Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

