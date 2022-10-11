COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri tennis will take part in the ITA Central Regional Championship this weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers will join 22 other schools with nearly 150 student-athletes slated to compete. Regional singles and doubles champions qualify for the ITA Fall National Championships held in San Diego, California, Nov. 2-6. Mizzou had its first-ever central regional champion in 2020 whenBronte Murgett went 6-0 on her way to claim a singles title in Iowa City, Iowa.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO