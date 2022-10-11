Read full article on original website
Volleyball Falls in Three to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Missouri volleyball went toe-to-toe with Alabama, where a third-set rally helped propel the Crimson Tide to a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 29-27, 25-10) on Wednesday night. Mizzou (7-8, 0-5 SEC) held an early first-set lead at 17-13, but Alabama (7-12, 1-6 SEC) rattled off 11...
Tennis Head To Stillwater For ITA Central Regional
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri tennis will take part in the ITA Central Regional Championship this weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers will join 22 other schools with nearly 150 student-athletes slated to compete. Regional singles and doubles champions qualify for the ITA Fall National Championships held in San Diego, California, Nov. 2-6. Mizzou had its first-ever central regional champion in 2020 whenBronte Murgett went 6-0 on her way to claim a singles title in Iowa City, Iowa.
Gymnastics Season Tickets on Sale Now
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Gymnastics season tickets for the upcoming 2023 campaign are now on sale. Previous season ticket holders may renew their tickets from the 2022 season. New season ticket purchases can be made by visiting MUTigers.com/GYMtix. Mizzou looks to continue its run of success...
Volleyball Readies for Alabama
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri volleyball treks to Alabama for an away match against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Wednesday's match will air on SEC Network+. SERIES SNAPSHOT. Mizzou leads the all-time series over Alabama, 13-4. The two sides met twice...
Lundin Captures the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Title
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – The University of Missouri men's golf team shot a team-best round on Monday on the way to a second-place finish at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges in Jonesborough, Tennessee. The Tigers shot their best round in the second round on...
Swim & Dive Hosts First Home Meet of Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men's and women's swimming and diving teams will host Purdue University Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at home. The competition is set to start at 4 p.m. CT Friday and 10 a.m. CT Saturday. Live results will be available on MeetMobile.
