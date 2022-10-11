Read full article on original website
Maryland volleyball sweeps Northwestern for second-straight victory
Maryland Volleyball won its second match in a row beating Northwestern in a clean sweep. The Terps came into the match riding high after winning their first conference match versus Rutgers on Sunday. Maryland won in a sweep in part of an offensive showing featuring five Terps scoring three or more kills.
Maryland women’s soccer torn apart by Ohio State
In the 59th minute, Ohio State star Emma Sears fired a shot toward keeper Madeline Smith that she saved. However, Smith couldn’t secure the ball after the save, and it spilled out. Kailyn Dudukovich raced towards the ball and got a slight touch, just enough to knock the ball...
