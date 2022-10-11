ON THE RISE?

Related
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
Commanders preparing to be sellers at deadline?
The Washington Commanders enter Thursday night’s Bears matchup with a 1-4 record, which is well off the pace in an improved NFC East. They are already looking to unload an unhappy William Jackson. Washington might not stop at Jackson. Falling to 1-5 could make the Commanders open for business...
Commanders Bench William Jackson III in Loss? Injured CB, Coach Ron Rivera Give Conflicting Answers
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III left the game early in the loss against the Tennessee Titans. As to why he came out of the game, there are conflicting stories.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors and Bucks at the top with season approaching
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 regular season starting here soon, teams are pretty much set with their rosters.
Philadelphia 76ers set to face Charlotte Hornets in preseason finale
Just as quickly as it began, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ preseason is set to wrap up tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia is undefeated in the preseason, having won all three of their games so far. Charlotte, meanwhile, is winless in four games this preseason and recently learned they will now be without star point guard LaMelo Ball for one to two weeks.
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Division Preview: Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers have historically been a tough opponent for the Knicks. How do these two divisional foes match up this season?. The Knicks square off with their Atlantic Division rival down I-95 four times throughout the 2o22-’23 season. Oddly enough, all of these matchups take place prior to the All-Star Break, highlighted by a Christmas Day showdown at the Garden, which should be an electric environment.
Robert Griffin III Crushes Ron Rivera For Controversial 'Quarterback' Comment
People around the NFL continue to pile on Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera. Former Washington quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Robert Griffin III is the latest to blast Rivera after Rivera attributed his team's 1-4 start to quarterback play. Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick by ...
Mouhamed Dioubate, 4-star PF from 2023 class, sets commitment date and finalists
Mouhamed Dioubate has announced his final 4 teams and when he’ll be committing. There is a B1G team in the mix, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dioubate’s finalists are Maryland, Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest in no particular order. Dioubate is listed as a 4-star PF from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 18 PF and No. 3 player from his home state of New York.
Eat their lunch: Washington Commanders
The Bears host the Washington Commanders at 7:15 tonight at Soldier Field. Each week we turn to our Axios colleagues in opponent cities for a peek into their authentic game day spread. For this game, we asked former Chicagoan — but current Washingtonian — Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo....
